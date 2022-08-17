Toyosu is getting an Ibiza-inspired seaside resort with outdoor barbecue and dining hall

While Toyosu is a relatively quiet area compared to the rest of Tokyo, the largely industrial district has its fair share of attractions. It’s mostly known for having the world’s largest seafood market, where you can dine on fresh sushi at a reasonable price and watch the famous tuna auction. There’s also the teamLab Planets digital art museum and Kidzania.

Photo: Kiranah Resort Toyosu

Toyosu is about to get more exciting with the opening of an Ibiza-inspired resort complete with a dining hall and outdoor barbecue facilities. Set to start operating on August 26, the Kiranah Resort Toyosu occupies a piece of prime waterfront real estate as big as a football field, and it’s designed to feel like a hip vacation in the city. The outdoor barbecue area can seat up to 1,000 people, with comfy couches for you to lounge around in. Plus, there’s no need to bring any equipment with you — the facility will provide everything you need including food and drinks.

Photo: Kiranah Resort Toyosu

Kiranah Resort Toyosu is pet-friendly, as it features a small dog park, where your furkids can relax while you dine. There’s also a DJ booth, bonfire lounge, lawn and entertainment stage for special events.

Photo: Kiranah Resort Toyosu

When the sun is too strong during the day, you can retreat indoors to the Main Dining hall, which will open later in mid-September. This F&B space will offer a variety of food and drink options as well as a spectacular view overlooking the iconic Rainbow Bridge. Advance reservations are required to dine here.

Come September, the resort will also unveil a unique accommodation, where you can spend the night in egg-shaped pods known as – yes, you guessed it – the Egg Hotel.

More information on Kiranah Resort Toyosu here.

More news

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Tokyo in early 2023 with a new version of a hit show

Another iconic gaming arcade in Akihabara is closing this September

Watch: This Tokyo festival had people doing the Bon Odori dance to Bon Jovi and Abba

Ibaraki is hosting a massive 90-minute fireworks show in September 2022

Japan generated over 369 million disposable coffee cups in 2020

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.