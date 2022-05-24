Japan's biggest ever Sailor Moon exhibition comes to Tokyo this summer

Sailor Moon fans have something to be excited for as a special Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon exhibition is coming to Tokyo this summer. A little confusingly, the exhibition has been named the Sailor Moon Museum, and will take place at Roppongi Museum between July 1 and December 30. The exhibition is just one of the many events being held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of the first Sailor Moon manga by Naoko Takeuchi.

Photo: Sony Creative Products Inc.

There’ll be lots to see at the museum including an immersive multimedia theatre, holographic displays of original drawings and famous scenes, and a collection of more than 600 Sailor Moon items including figurines, game consoles and even costumes from stage adaptation musicals. In terms of the sheer number of exhibits, it’s set to be the largest Sailor Moon exhibition ever in Japan.

The museum will also feature an additional rotating exhibition of original drawings and content from a different parts of the Sailor Moon series which will be showcased over three different periods:

July 1-September 4: The first instalment will exhibit original drawings from the first and second seasons of the series.

September 10-November 6: The second block will display original drawings from the third and fourth seasons.

November 12-December 30: The final instalment will feature drawings and content from Sailor Moon's fifth season and onwards.

You can already book advance tickets for the museum online here (in Japanese only). Same-day tickets will also be available through the same link once the museum is open. Advance tickets go for ¥2,000 (middle and high school students ¥1,200, elementary school students ¥600), while same-day tickets cost ¥2,200 (¥1,400, ¥800).

To relive your favourite Sailor Moon moments, there’ll also be a Sailor Moon café and original merchandise available for purchase at the museum. Keep an eye on the event website for further updates on the café menu and special goods.

