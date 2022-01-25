In its fourth run this year, Tokyo Tower is lighting up in red again to celebrate the Chinese New Year (aka Lunar New Year). The special illumination event takes place on the evening of January 31.

Besides the light-up, there will also be two kanji characters on the south side of the main observation deck spelling the word ‘future’ in Japanese and Chinese. The display commemorates the 50th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Japan and China. The word also refers to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games that kick off on February 4 as well as the hope for an early end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: ©Tokyo Tower

Unfortunately, the opening ceremony for the light-up is not open to visitors, due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, but the event will be live-streamed on YouTube. Besides speeches from Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, you can also look forward to performances by comedy group Bicsmalln as well as taiko drummers Drum Tao.

If you’re keen to see the lights up close, you can still head to the tower on the evening of January 31. The exact schedule of the event is yet to be announced, but this blog will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

