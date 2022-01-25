Naked is opening its first permanent digital art exhibit in Tokyo this spring

A new venue by the Tokyo-based digital art collective, Naked Flowers in Yurakucho will have art gardens and a flower café

We’ve seen them transform ancient castles into interactive after-dark installations and devise an experimental dinner featuring projection mapping – now, the brains behind art collective Naked Inc are finally opening their first permanent installation in Tokyo. Launching this spring in Yurakucho Marui, Naked Flowers is an interactive digital art space that uses AI and ‘personal data’ (hmm…) to create tailored experiences.

It’s hard to imagine what the space will be like, as Naked has only released one teaser poster for now, but here’s what we know for sure: the installation will feature four digital art gardens as well as a flower art café. From what Naked has described, it sounds like different coloured flora projected across the space will respond to the movement of people in the gardens, creating ever-changing artworks.

Naked has also promised the facility will incorporate phytotherapy (aka alternative herbal medicine), which we think is where the café comes into play. Customers who have visited the digital art gardens will have the option of ordering customised drinks based on how they’re feeling on that day.

The venue is set to open in March 2022 and business hours are tentatively set from 10am to 8.30pm daily. Admission fees have yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated as spring draws closer.

