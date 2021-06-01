More and more cafés and co-working spaces with free wifi and socially distanced layouts are popping up across Tokyo as the demand for teleworking spaces just keeps growing. The open-air Kiriko Terrace at Ginza’s Tokyu Plaza, once just an ordinary rooftop and event space, has now transformed into a free co-working space.

Photo: Tokyu Plaza Ginza

There are plenty of tables and chairs to sit at and get some work done out in the open. The rooftop’s grassy area is open from 11am to 9pm daily. There are eight tables here that seat four people each. Plus, every table has a canopy over it, so you can still work out here even under the mid-day sun.

Meanwhile, the ‘waterside area’ is kitted out with a small pool as well as tables and benches overlooking Ginza. Entrance to the rooftop is free, as well as the eight electrical outlets and unlimited wifi.

Photo: Tokyu Plaza Ginza

If you're missing that co-working café food, Tokyu Plaza has several restaurants offering takeout, which you can bring up to the rooftop. Best of all, there’s even a dedicated ordering app, so you can have your lunch, dinner or afternoon snack delivered right to your table.

