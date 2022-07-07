The French designer’s avant garde fashion extravaganza is on world tour… and it’ll be in Tokyo next year

After a knockout premiere in Paris, Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Fashion Freak Show’ is now on tour and set to hit Tokyo in 2023. A revue crossed with a madcap fashion show, the production is a creative spectacle inspired by the life and career of legendary French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier. Since its debut in 2018, the show has attracted a whopping 250,000 spectators and counting with its pop culture showcase spanning 50 years of Gaultier’s life.

画像提供：エイベックス株式会社

‘Fashion Freak Show’ was written and directed by Gaultier himself, and features over 200 of his original couture pieces. Beginning with his childhood before moving into his fashion debut in 1976 and onto his work with celebrities like Madonna, Rihanna and Pedro Almodovar, the show is a colourful exploration of fashion through the decades accompanied by the iconic songs that inspired Gaultier’s work.

Bear in mind this show isn’t suitable for children. The Freak Show is chock full of sexual bravado; there’s even an act in the beginning of the show with two performers miming intercourse. If you’re over the age of 16, however, you’ll want to catch this stunning production while it’s in town.

The ‘Fashion Freak Show’ world tour kicks off in London this month before travelling to other parts of Europe, Asia and America. It’s scheduled to come to Tokyo sometime in the spring of 2023.

For more information, visit the website.

