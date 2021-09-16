Japanese art collective Naked is known for bringing large-scale projection mapping to famous temples and castles around Japan. Naked also has its own restaurant in Yoyogi, serving an eight-course dinner with drink pairings that incorporates augmented reality, light displays, music and projections. Starting this month, vegans and vegetarians will be able to get in on the experience, too, with the launch of the restaurant’s new vegan lunch set.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Tree by Naked has been closed during the current state of emergency in Tokyo, but the restaurant recently announced that it will be back up and running on September 24, with the all new vegan lunch course in the spotlight. Best of all, it only costs ¥8,800 per person, which is significantly cheaper than the ¥33,000 per person dinner course. Guests will be seated at a round table, surrounded by a projection mapping display of lush greenery and waterfalls.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

Lunch comes in two separate courses featuring 11 different vegan dishes. The first plate is filled with savoury foods including cumin ratatouille, fresh spring rolls, carrot pate with a rabbit-shaped monaka wafer, organic pasta with soy meat, and more. On the side are three test tubes filled with gazpacho, a green smoothie and extra virgin olive oil to accompany the meal.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The second plate consists of four desserts: pistachio tofu, sweet jewel-shaped compote, a corn muffin and a bright red raspberry and red pepper sorbet. Keep an eye on your plate – as you start to eat, you’ll see digital plants and flowers begin to grow out of your plate.

The vegan lunch is only available at 11.30am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Reservations must be booked for a minimum of two people and at least three days in advance on the restaurant website.

