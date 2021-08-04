You can get Uber Taxi trips to listed vaccination sites and back for free until September 30

Japan’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is rolling on, with jabs available to the general public at clinics and mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka. To help you get to and from your vaccination appointment smoothly and comfortably – and without using public transport – Uber has started offering free taxi rides in cities across Japan until Thursday September 30.

The promotion gives you up to four free rides (up to a value of ¥2,000 per trip) on trips to and from your vaccination site. You can only use the free ride if you are travelling to a vaccination site that’s listed on your local government's Covid-19 vaccination website, so be sure to check if your location is eligible for this Uber promotion.

To use the discount, all you have to do is enter the promotional code (10MVJPB) in the Uber app when requesting a car. For more information and further instruction on how to input the code, visit the website (in Japanese only).

Currently, the promotion applies to these wards in Tokyo:

Adachi

Arakawa

Bunkyo

Chiyoda

Chuo

Edogawa

Katsushika

Koto

Meguro

Minato

Nakano

Setagaya

Shibuya

Shinagawa

Shinjuku

Sumida

Taito

Toshima

The offer is also available in other prefectures including Osaka, Kyoto, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Aomori and more. For the full list of eligible cities, visit here (in Japanese only).

The promotion only applies to trips with Uber Taxi, which is Uber’s booking service for local taxi companies. So you’ll have to shell out if you want to roll up to your appointment in a slick Uber Black.

For more details on how you can get your free Covid-19 vaccine in Japan, visit here.

