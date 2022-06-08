Tokyo
Uniqlo Ginza
Photo: Fast Retailing

Uniqlo to raise prices of autumn and winter wear by up to ¥1,000

Price hikes will go into effect after August when autumn and winter products are sold in stores

Kaila Imada
Kaila Imada
Since the start of April, Japan has seen an increase in prices of food and other daily essentials due to rising costs. Now, it seems like fashion is the next victim of inflation. As reported by the Yomiuri Shimbun, Uniqlo will raise the prices of selected autumn and winter products due to the increasing costs of distribution and raw materials.

These products are set to be increased by ¥1,000: the standard fleece zip jacket will go from ¥1,990 to ¥2,990 while the Ultra Light down jacket will now be priced at ¥6,990 instead of ¥5,990. Cashmere crewneck sweaters will also increase from ¥8,990 to ¥9,990. Nikkei also reports that Uniqlo's long-sleeved extra warm Heattech will retail at ¥1,990, a ¥490 increase from ¥1,500.

The price hike is set to go into effect sometime after August when stores start to stock the autumn and winter 2022-2023 collection.

