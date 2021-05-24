Yakult opens a pop-up in Shibuya offering soft-serve ice cream

Your go-to drink from childhood is now available as soft-serve – only at Yakult Ice Cream Shop this summer

Here in Asia, no fruit juice ever compares to the probiotic goodness of Yakult when it comes to refreshments. The iconic Yakult multi packs are widely available at supermarkets for when you want to revisit the childhood ritual of popping open the petite bottles. However, the brand is upping the nostalgia factor this summer by opening a pop-up shop selling Yakult soft-serve, ice cream, shakes and desserts.

Photo: Yakult Ice cream

From June 1 to August 1, Shibuya 109’s Imada Kitchen will host the limited-time Yakult Ice Cream Shop, serving seven different variations of Yakult-flavoured ice cream. The Instagram-ready desserts range from shakes to sorbet and they each come topped with an adorable Yakult biscuit.

Photo: Yakult Sorbet

A cup with two scoops of sorbet or ice cream is ¥450, though you could also ask for a scoop of each for the same price if you can’t decide between the two.

Photo: Yakult Soft serve

Also available in a cup is the Yakult soft-serve (¥450).

Photo: Yakult Caramel sundae

At this point, you might as well go all out and get the soft-serve sundae (¥600), which comes on a base of cornflakes and with a choice between berry or caramel drizzle.

Photo: Yakult Shake

As for those looking to get a good dose of probiotics, the ‘live’ shake has all the aesthetic appeal of a trendy Shibuya snack while also retaining all the supplementary benefits of the OG cultured drink.

Photo: Yakult

In addition to the treats served at the Shibuya 109 pop-up, Yakult has also created an ice cream cup called Ice de Yakult (¥200) that can be stored in your home freezer to enjoy at a later time. These will be released in limited quantities from June 1 at select Tokyu Store supermarkets around the city.

