View ukiyo-e woodblock prints by some of Japan's most famous artists of the Edo period (1600-1868) at a scale you’ve never seen before in this larger-than-life digital art exhibition coming to Tokyo this summer. Titled A Massive Screen Projection Reveals the World of Five Great Painters, the exhibition features five artists including the prolific painter and printmaker Hokusai, best known for his work ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ (pictured top).

Photo: Fuji Art Co.

In this digital exhibition, ukiyo-e masterpieces will be projected on screens that are up to 45m wide so you can see the details up close on a larger scale. Though the artworks are digitised, authentic elements like the lines across a folding gold panel painting and even the fibrous threads of the washi paper will be visible in the projections.

Photo: Fuji Art Co.

Aside from Hokusai, other artists to look out for are Hiroshige, Sotatsu, Korin and Jakuchu, who all helped define the ukiyo-e movement between the 17th and 19th centuries. A total of 40 works will be exhibited with highlights including Hiroshige’s ‘The Fifty Three Stations of Tokaido’ and Jakuchu’s ‘Roosters and Cactus’.

Admission costs ¥2,000 for adults, ¥1,500 for high school and university students and ¥1,000 for junior high school students and below. Tickets will be available for booking from 12pm on May 21 via Lawson Ticket, Ticket Pia and E Plus. The exhibition will run from July 16 to September 9 at the Otemachi Mitsui Hall in Chiyoda.

