You can now get 20 percent off Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea tickets

Good news for Disney fans. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are offering a 20 percent discount on one-day park tickets with fixed-date admission until January 31 2023. The promotion is open to both residents of Japan and tourists from overseas. To qualify, you just need to book your ticket online and show a Covid-19 vaccine certificate or a negative Covid-19 test.

The cheaper tickets can be purchased through Disney’s Wakuwari discount campaign, which is part of the national Event-wari programme. Event-wari offers event tickets at a lower price to support businesses and encourage people to return to in-person events.

What is the Wakuwari discount campaign?

You can now get 20 percent discount on your one-day admission ticket to Disneyland and DisneySea. A one-day pass for an adult during Halloween or Christmas seasons, for example, usually costs ¥9,400. With the Wakuwari discount applied, you’ll save ¥1,880 and only pay ¥7,520.

Park tickets are divided into four categories, with prices varying on the season and the day of the week, hence they’re more pricey on Saturday, Sunday, national holidays and during peak periods.

Here are the Wakuwari one-day pass prices:

・Adults: ¥6,320, ¥6,720, ¥7,120, ¥7,520

・Children aged 12-17: ¥5,280, ¥5,600, ¥5,920, ¥6,240

・Children aged 4-11: ¥3,760, ¥4,000, ¥4,240, ¥4,480

How you can qualify for the discount

The Wakuwari discount is available to everyone – overseas tourists included – who are either triple vaccinated or submit a negative Covid-19 test certificate on the day of their visit. Certificates will be checked at the ticket gates. Print-outs, smartphone photos/screenshots as well as information registered in official vaccination apps are accepted.

The following certificates and tests are eligible:

・Covid-19 vaccination certificate in Japanese or English (accepted vaccine types: Pfizer-Biontech and/or Moderna)

・Negative PCR test result (sample has to be taken within three days of your visit)

・Negative quantitative antigen test result (sample has to be taken within three days of your visit)

・Negative qualitative antigen test result (sample has to be taken within one day of your visit)

Children under the age of 12 don’t have to submit a certificate when they’re visiting with a parent or guardian.

How to book tickets with the Wakuwari discount

Tickets with the Wakuwari discount are only available via Tokyo Disney Resort’s official booking website. They are sold on different days for different periods. See below for the schedule:

・Tickets for admission until November 23 go on sale on October 14 at 2pm.

・Tickets for admission until December 7 go on sale on October 17 at 2pm.

・Tickets for admission until December 18 go on sale on October 18 at 2pm.

Every day from October 19 at 2pm (JST), tickets for admission on the same date two months in advance will become available. For example, tickets for admission on December 19 will go on sale on October 19 at 2pm.

You can book online by creating an account on Tokyo Disney Resort’s booking website. Once you’ve done this, just click on the ticket tab and choose your preferred date. Tickets tend to sell out fast, so it’s good to have a few options in mind. After selecting the date, scroll down and you’ll find the one-day pass eligible for the Wakuwari discount.

If you’ve already purchased a one-day pass online prior to the start of the campaign, you can change it to a Wakuwari discount ticket here.

Residents of Japan can also claim additional discounts if they’re visiting Chiba – the prefecture where Tokyo Disney Resort is located – through the National Travel Discount programme. Booking accommodation through this domestic travel subsidy programme will reward you with discount coupons that can be used inside the Disney parks.

For more information on the Wakuwari discount campaign, check the website.

