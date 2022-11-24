You can now get Dr Martens shoes and bag with Hokusai's iconic Japanese prints

This shoes and bag collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art New York celebrates Hokusai's iconic Japanese art

This new collaboration between Dr Martens and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art is as iconic as it gets. The shoe brand, known for its punk-rock boots and creepers, has teamed up with The Met to pay homage to renowned Japanese ukiyo-e (woodblock) artist Katsushika Hokusai and his signature Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji series.

The new collection consists of three pieces – two pairs of shoes and a roomy backpack – covered in Hokusai's famous ukiyo-e prints. Produced between 1830 and 1832, Hokusai’s Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji woodblock prints depict various landscapes, including 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa'.

Photo: Dr Martens

The Met 1460 boots (¥27,500; pictured top) have the iconic Dr Martens silhouette printed with 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa', Hokusai’s most recognisable print. The boots are crafted from coated leather and feature antique gold eyelets and cream-coloured laces with matching gold tips.

Photo: Dr Martens

Then there's the Met 1461 shoes (¥24,200), which are adorned with 'Fuji from Gotenyama at Shinagawa on the Tokaido'. The idyllic print features beautiful springtime scenery of cherry blossoms.

Photo: Dr Martens

Lastly, the collection includes The Met backpack (¥35,200) made from leather and printed with The Great Wave image. Details include antique gold hardware, magnetic fastening and Kiev leather straps and handles.

The new collection is available worldwide from Saturday November 26 through the Dr Martens online store.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Santa Run is returning to Tokyo this December

Have a very Snoopy Christmas at Grandberry Park outlet mall in Machida

The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25

This cool new glampsite in Zushi with sea views is just 90 minutes from Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.