You can now get Mr Cheesecake ice cream at 7-Eleven

We’ve written about Mr Cheesecake before, otherwise known as Tokyo’s most elusive treat. These handmade desserts are only available for booking online every Sunday morning, but they’re known to sell out in minutes. Seasonal specialities include spiced chai cheesecake in autumn, or cacao raspberry closer to Valentine’s day, but these special editions are even harder to come by than the original, a vanilla and lemon base folded with white chocolate.

Photo: Mr Cheesecake

Just for the season, however, the sought-after cheesecake maker is coming to a konbini near you in ice cream form. Since December 22, 7-Eleven has been stocking both cones and cups produced by Mr Cheesecake.

Photo: Mr Cheesecake

The ice cream cup (¥270) features the original cheesecake flavour, made with fermented milk and sour cream for a rich tanginess, with bits of cookie crumb base mixed in. The waffle cone ice cream features the special seasonal Valentine’s Day flavour of dark chocolate and raspberry (¥288). While the 7-Eleven ice creams are ever-so-slightly more attainable than the original cheesecake, you won’t want to wait too long before getting your hands on these – there’s no way of knowing how quickly they’ll disappear.

