You can now get the Holiday Santa KitKat in Japan this Christmas

Pick up a Santa-shaped KitKat as well as a KitKat advent calendar in Japan to celebrate Christmas in chocolatey style

KiKat Japan recently announced two new Tokyo-exclusive flavours – the Tokyo Shima Lemon and Tokyo Cacao – but that hasn’t stopped it from releasing a special Christmas treat as well.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

While holiday-themed KitKats are popular around the world, we haven’t seen many of them in Japan, with only the adorable bear-shaped KitKat appearing for Valentine’s Day earlier this year. But now Japan finally has the Holiday Santa KitKat in time to celebrate Christmas.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

A Holiday Santa KitKat pack comes with six individually wrapped pieces for ¥540. You can purchase a pack at FamilyMart, Plaza, Loft and Don Quijote stores nationwide, and from the KitKat gift shop inside Rinku Premium Outlets mall in Osaka.

Photo: Nestlé Japan

There’s also a Christmas advent calendar (¥2,970) that comes with 23 mini KitKats, including a Holiday Santa KitKat and a keychain. There are six flavours inside the calendar including the regular KitKat, dark chocolate, matcha, white chocolate and whole wheat biscuits. These are available at Don Quijote stores nationwide and at the KitKat gift shop inside Rinku Premium Outlets, too.

No to worry if you can’t find them in stores – you can also purchase them online from the Nestlé website.

