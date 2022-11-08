You can now get the Holiday Santa KitKat in Japan this Christmas

[title]
KiKat Japan recently announced two new Tokyo-exclusive flavours – the Tokyo Shima Lemon and Tokyo Cacao – but that hasn’t stopped it from releasing a special Christmas treat as well.
While holiday-themed KitKats are popular around the world, we haven’t seen many of them in Japan, with only the adorable bear-shaped KitKat appearing for Valentine’s Day earlier this year. But now Japan finally has the Holiday Santa KitKat in time to celebrate Christmas.
A Holiday Santa KitKat pack comes with six individually wrapped pieces for ¥540. You can purchase a pack at FamilyMart, Plaza, Loft and Don Quijote stores nationwide, and from the KitKat gift shop inside Rinku Premium Outlets mall in Osaka.
There’s also a Christmas advent calendar (¥2,970) that comes with 23 mini KitKats, including a Holiday Santa KitKat and a keychain. There are six flavours inside the calendar including the regular KitKat, dark chocolate, matcha, white chocolate and whole wheat biscuits. These are available at Don Quijote stores nationwide and at the KitKat gift shop inside Rinku Premium Outlets, too.
No to worry if you can’t find them in stores – you can also purchase them online from the Nestlé website.
More news
Daiso releases a collection of souvenir tote bags for every prefecture in Japan
Noma is opening a pop-up restaurant in Kyoto in spring 2023
Have a very Snoopy Christmas at Grandberry Park outlet mall in Machida
8 outdoor hangout spots to enjoy the cool autumn air in central Tokyo
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.