First look: the new teamLab Borderless unveils three new artworks

These one-of-a-kind installations will make their world debut when the digital art museum reopens in February 2024

It's been a while since we had any updates from teamLab on reopening its world-renowned Borderless digital art museum, which closed its Odaiba location in August 2022. Now we have some good news: the attraction is set to reopen in Azabudai Hills in central Tokyo in early February 2024.

The Azabudai Hills complex, an ambitious, newly redeveloped district by Mori Building, is a mix of residential towers, offices, an international school and retail spaces, all interlinked by lush, green-filled plazas and walkways. The complex itself is set to open this Friday, November 24 2023. teamLab Borderless, however, will launch in a few short months, taking over the first basement level of Garden Plaza B.

Photo: © teamLab Universe of Water Particles, Transcending Boundaries / Flowers and People, Cannot be Controlled but Live Together

Originally slated for a January 2024 reopening, the slight delay to February only heightens the anticipation for the new teamLab Borderless. This location aspires to recreate the magic of the original museum, but further enhanced with the debut of new artworks never before seen at other teamLab museums around the world.

Photo: © teamLab Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light

Among the highlights is the ‘Bubble Universe’ room, which reimagines the art collective's crowd-pleasing 'Forest of Resonating Lamps' installation with reflective baubles to create a never-ending shimmer effect in a mirrored infinity room.

Photo: © teamLab Flowers and People - Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress)

Another noteworthy mention is the 'Megalith Crystal Formation' room, featuring the 'Flowers and People' artwork. Upon entering this initially dark space, visitors are met with a stunning display of blooming red flowers that respond to their presence. The room's ambience then shifts as the 'Black Waves' artwork emerges, encapsulating the essence of oceanic waves and calligraphic lines used in classical East Asian art.

Photo: © teamLab Black Waves - Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress)

The exact opening date of the all-new teamLab Borderless has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as more information is revealed.

Photo: © teamLab Wall without a Wall (tentative title)

In the meantime, the teamLab Planets museum remains open and ready to dazzle. Until recently, the latter was anticipated to close at the end of 2023 but is now set to remain open through 2027.

