You can pick up coffee you've pre-ordered from this robot kiosk in Shinbashi

Tokyo has no shortage of ways to keep you caffeinated. Whether it’s a piping hot cup of ¥100 konbini coffee, a top-notch brew at a beautiful coffee shop, or a canned coffee from a vending machine, a cuppa is never hard to get. But if you like your coffee freshly brewed and don’t have a lot of time during your daily commute, the AI robot coffee stand Root C may be just what you’re looking for.

You can order coffee on-the-go any time of the day and pick it up at the eye-catching black coffee stand located just outside the south exit ticket gates at Shinbashi Station. The coffee served here uses special beans which come in half a dozen different roasts ranging from light to dark, and you can get both hot and cold coffee.

To place your order, all you have to do is download the Root C app (for iOS and Android), tap single coffee (¥450), then select the type of beans you’d like, hot or cold drink, the time of your pick up and voilà – your coffee will be ready by the time you swing by. You just pick it up from inside one of the designated locker compartments, which you can open up with a password on the app. Then you can add syrup, pop a lid on your cup and head off.

Not sure what to order? Root C’s Match AI can suggest the perfect brew for you based on an initial questionnaire. It also learns from your past orders to refine its suggestions.

True coffee fiends can purchase a limited subscription (¥1,980 per month) for eight cups a month, or an unlimited subscription (¥7,980 per month), which lets you order as many coffees as you like. Whichever plan you pick, your first month is free.

The company hopes to install more Root C kiosks around Tokyo in the near future, but for now, you can find them at Shinbashi Station, Maach Ecute Kanda Manseibashi and Tokyo Station Marunouchi Chuo Building.

