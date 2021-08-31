The new Mustard Hotel in Shimokitazawa offers day-use rooms from just ¥500 for 30 minutes

Opening in September, the new hotel also features an outpost of Sidewalk Coffee, a shochu bar and a pop-up record shop

Despite the pandemic, Shimokitazawa has been going through a major revival with exciting new venues like Bonus Track and Reload Shimokitazawa. If you’re passing through the Reload complex, you won’t miss the adjacent building, which will be home to a new Mustard Hotel opening on Thursday September 16.

A minimalist, youthful hotel brand, Mustard Hotel opened its first property in Shibuya Bridge in 2018. Its second property, set in the cool neighbourhood of Shimokitazawa, is designed by architect Shin Ohori. And just like its neighbour Reload, you can expect a clean, modern aesthetic with plenty of greenery and seating areas for the public to socialise.

Photo: Greening Inc

In line with the times, the hotel is using technology to create a smoother experience throughout the premises. For example, the self check-in service, which is perfect for this social distancing era. Prior to your arrival, you'll receive a QR code which you can scan at a dedicated machine in the hotel for a quick and easy check-in.

Photo: Greening Inc

There’s a total of 60 rooms at the hotel, ranging from accommodation with semi-double bunk beds to deluxe rooms with spacious outdoor balconies.

Photo: Greening Inc

All rooms also come equipped with a record player. If you’d like to enjoy that, just pick up a vinyl from the Jazzy Sport pop-up shop at the hotel lobby – you can rent records for free during your stay.

Photo: Greening Inc

The first floor of the hotel features an outpost of Sidewalk Coffee Roasters and Kurage shochu bar (Kurage is temporarily closed due to the state of emergency). Sidewalk Coffee even has an in-house roaster, so you can purchase freshly roasted beans as well as hot-off-the-oven bagels.

Photo: Greening Inc

As a bar, Kurage offers a curated selection of 40 different distilled liquors including shochu and awamori (an Okinawan alcohol made from long grain rice). There's also a special coffee shochu made using beans from Sidewalk Coffee Roasters.

Photo: Greening Inc

A night’s stay at Mustard Hotel Shimokitazawa starts from ¥18,000. However, you can get a day-use room by the hour, too. With this option, you can enjoy a room for up to 14 hours from 8am to 10pm – and it only costs ¥500 for 30 minutes.

For its grand opening, the hotel is now offering its rooms at a special price starting from just ¥8,300 (for stays between September 16 to October 31).

Photo: Greening Inc

For those looking for a stylish event space, the hotel also offers Adrift, a multi-purpose venue which can be rented out for a host of events including parties and meetings. The space comes well-equipped with an audio system, lighting and a kitchen.

For more information about Mustard Hotel Shimokitazawa, check the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

This futuristic public toilet in Shibuya is completely hands-free

Nike Japan releases new tabi-style, indigo-dyed ISPA Drifter sneakers

In photos: this new Airbnb apartment in Harajuku looks like a whimsical wonderland

4 new Japanese films and series coming to Netflix this September

JR East now offers half-price shinkansen tickets until December 2021

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.