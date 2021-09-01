These KFC recipes turn leftover fried chicken into delicious dishes including ramen

Ordered too much from KFC? Make KFC chicken ramen or sweet and sour fried chicken using the leftovers

With the proliferation of takeout meals and people spending more time at home, we’ve seen big brands offering new ways for people to enjoy their food. Nissin’s Cup Noodles, for example, has released recipes teaching us how to turn its beloved instant ramen into okonomiyaki and chawanmushi. Now KFC is following suit with a slew of recipes recommending new, alternative ways to enjoy the Colonel’s secret recipe fried chicken.

We don’t think these recipes are for the KFC fried chicken that you’ve just bought – because why would anyone buy fast food only to cook it again? These recommendations are for the leftovers. So there’s now no reason to eat fridge-cold fried chicken from last night. These recipes, available on the KFC Japan website, will show you how to upgrade leftover chicken into substantial meals such as ramen and sweet and sour chicken.

Since the recipes are in Japanese, we’ve translated two of our favourites right here for you.

Photo: KFC Japan

KFC sweet and sour chicken (serves two)

3 pieces of crispy chicken

1/2 onion

1/3 carrot

1 green pepper

2 tbsp ketchup

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp potato starch

3 tbsp water

Cut your veggies into bite-sized pieces and steam the carrots in a 600-watt microwave for a minute. Then, divide each of the chicken strips into three pieces.

Pour oil into the frying pan, set to medium heat, and toss in your onions and carrots. Once they’re cooked through, throw in the remaining ingredients including green pepper, chicken and sauce. Stir-fry for a minute or two until the sauce thickens. Serve with white rice.

Photo: KFC Japan

KFC chicken ramen (serves one)

1 piece Original Recipe chicken

Bones from 3 pieces of Original Recipe chicken

3 cups water

5cm x 5cm kombu seaweed

5cm green part of a leek

1 tbsp ginger skin

1/3 tsp salt

1 tsp soy sauce

1 pack of ramen noodles

1 kujo negi (green onion)

Don’t have much chicken left? Don’t worry, you can still make a delicious meal using the bones. Take the meat off the chicken and heat it up in a microwave. In a large pot, pour in three cups of water and add in kombu, leek, ginger skin as well as the chicken bones.

Simmer on low heat for about 30 minutes and strain out the ingredients. Add salt and soy sauce to the pot to complete your homemade chicken soup.

In a different pot, boil a pack of ramen noodles. Once cooked, transfer the noodles into a bowl and pour in the chicken soup. Top your noodles with chicken pieces, sliced kujo negi and voila – you have a KFC chicken broth ramen.

Photo: KFC Japan

Want more ways to transform your leftover KFC fried chicken? Visit the KFC Japan website to learn how to make Thai-style chicken rice, basil avocado chicken rice, chicken nugget garlic ajillo, okonomiyaki and even dessert.

