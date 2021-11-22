There’s a futuristic Mickey Mouse robot statue by Hajime Sorayama in Shibuya

Stop by Shibuya Parco to catch the installation for free as part of the 'Mickey Mouse Now and Future' art exhibition

Getting a glimpse of larger than life outdoor art installations by world renowned artists is a regular thing in Tokyo. If you’ve ever been around Shibuya Parco, you might have seen past installations set up outside, including Daniel Arsham’s decaying Pikachu and Hajime Sorayama’s sexy robot. Now, Parco has teamed up with Disney for a collaboration featuring its most iconic character, Mickey Mouse.

The Mickey Mouse robot sculpture designed by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama is part of the Mickey Mouse Now and Future exhibition currently showing at the Parco Museum. The outdoor art installation is completely free to check out, while ¥1,000 will get you entrance into the full exhibition. The latter features a smaller version of Sorayama’s Mickey Mouse robot along with other versions of Mickey by a number of Japanese and international artists.

While you’re in the area, don’t miss the other outdoor Mickey installation by Spanish artist Javier Calleja.

Stores inside Parco will be carrying Mickey Mouse merch to coincide with the exhibition, so you’ll definitely want to take a look around.

The Mickey Mouse Now and Future exhibition runs until December 19. For more information on the exhibition visit here.

