Starbucks introduces returnable tumblers for takeaway coffee in Tokyo

Back in August, Starbucks Japan started selling its food at a discount before closing time to help minimise food waste. That was just one step the coffee giant took towards its goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 50 percent by 2030. Now, Starbucks is following the lead of sustainable programmes in the US and South Korea by offering a reusable cup service to curb the use of single-use coffee cups.

The reusable cups are targeted towards takeout orders and offer you the option of receiving your beverage in a reusable stainless steel tumbler, which you can then return to a participating Starbucks store to be sanitised and reused.

The programme is completely free to join and is currently being tested out in ten Starbucks locations in the Marunouchi area. The participating Starbucks stores are:

Marunouchi Building

Grandsta Marunouchi

Kitte Marunouchi

Marunouchi Oazo

Marunouchi Shin-Tokyo Building

Marunouchi Mitsubishi Building

Otemachi Place

Otemachi Tokyo Sankei Building

Shin-Otemachi Building

​​Wadakura Fountain Park (opening on December 1)

Photo: Starbucks Coffee Japan

To participate, all you have to do is add Re&Go (the reusable container service) as a friend on the Line messaging app to launch the in-chat app. From there, tell the Starbucks barista you'd like to use the service and tap the 'rent a cup' button in the app. When you receive your drink, simply scan the QR code on the tumbler and then enjoy! To return the cup, head to any of the participating Starbucks locations, tap the 'return a cup' button, scan the QR code at the store and then drop the cup at the counter.

Photo: Starbucks Coffee Japan

The Re&Go app also allows you to track potential emissions and the amount of carbon dioxide generated if you had used a disposable cup. So you can see how your choice is helping the environment. The programme is free to use and is running from now until May 31 2022, so don’t hesitate to try out a reusable cup the next time you’re in the Marunouchi area.

If you’d rather use your personal reusable cup, check out these new Starbucks mugs and tumblers from different prefectures in Japan.

