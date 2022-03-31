Tokyo's best sakura spots are at full bloom, or beyond it, so now's the time to head out for one last look

Sakura festivals have been cancelled and hanami picnics are being discouraged, but you can still catch the cherry blossoms safely. To keep you up to date on what all the blossoms are doing, we've done the legwork, visiting different sakura spots in Tokyo, so you can check up on the blooming cycle before heading out.

The sakura in Tokyo started blooming a full four days earlier than usual this year. We are now well into full bloom, with some areas already past their peak. After a day of rain on March 31, some sakura spots have lost many flowers, but the majority of them are still on display and should hold out for one last weekend of flower viewing.

Want to avoid the crowds? Luckily, you'll find cherry blossoms throughout Tokyo, including these lesser known sakura spots. Save the more famous locations for another time.

