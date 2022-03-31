Meguro River
As seen on Friday April 1
The Meguro River is now past peak bloom, with many flowers shedding petals. The area took a hard hit last night when the rain washed away a lot of the flowers. The area is still quite busy, especially during the evenings, so we suggest visiting early in the morning or walking along the river closer to Ikejiri-Ohashi Station to avoid the crowds. Although the sakura festival was cancelled this year, you’ll still find a few odd food and drink vendors in the area.