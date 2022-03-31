Tokyo
  1. Rinshinomori Park
    Photo: Lim Chee WahRinshinomori Park
  2. Sensoji Temple sakura
    Photo: Kit KriewaldtSensoji Temple
This weekend is your last chance to see the cherry blossoms in Tokyo at peak bloom

Tokyo's best sakura spots are at full bloom, or beyond it, so now's the time to head out for one last look

Written by
Time Out Tokyo Editors
Sakura festivals have been cancelled and hanami picnics are being discouraged, but you can still catch the cherry blossoms safely. To keep you up to date on what all the blossoms are doing, we've done the legwork, visiting different sakura spots in Tokyo, so you can check up on the blooming cycle before heading out.

The sakura in Tokyo started blooming a full four days earlier than usual this year. We are now well into full bloom, with some areas already past their peak. After a day of rain on March 31, some sakura spots have lost many flowers, but the majority of them are still on display and should hold out for one last weekend of flower viewing.

Want to avoid the crowds? Luckily, you'll find cherry blossoms throughout Tokyo, including these lesser known sakura spots. Save the more famous locations for another time.

RECOMMENDED: Your ultimate guide to sakura season in Tokyo

March 24-Apr 1

Meguro River
Photo: Kaila Imada

Meguro River

As seen on Friday April 1

The Meguro River is now past peak bloom, with many flowers shedding petals. The area took a hard hit last night when the rain washed away a lot of the flowers. The area is still quite busy, especially during the evenings, so we suggest visiting early in the morning or walking along the river closer to Ikejiri-Ohashi Station to avoid the crowds. Although the sakura festival was cancelled this year, you’ll still find a few odd food and drink vendors in the area.

Komaba Park
Photo: Kaila Imada

Komaba Park

As seen on Thursday March 31 

The cherry blossom trees at this secluded little park are now past full bloom, but the majority of the flowers are still intact and make for beautiful photos. There are a few benches around the park for lounging, or bring along a mat to plant yourself right under the blooming branches. The park closes early at 3.30pm, so go in the morning or late afternoon after the lunch crowd.

Rinshinomori Park
Photo: Lim Chee Wah

Rinshinomori Park

As seen on Thursday March 31 

The expansive green lung that straddles Meguro and Shinagawa wards has some of the biggest cherry trees in the area – and they are now at peak bloom. The huge, overarching canopies of cherry blossoms are awe-inspiring, and they provide good shade for a spot of hanami as you relax on the benches under them.

Sensoji Temple
Photo: Kit Kriewaldt

Sensoji Temple

As seen on Thursday March 31

Asakusa’s famous temple is looking particularly pink right now. The trees here are in full bloom and the flowers make a beautiful contrast with the temple’s red-and-white buildings. Just walk down the Nakamise shopping street towards the Hozomon Gate to be treated to a flurry of falling petals when the wind gets up. You’ll find more sakura trees dotted throughout the grounds, too. Head in early to avoid the crowds, or drop by at night when the temple is all lit up.

Sumida Park
Photo: Kit Kriewaldt

Sumida Park

As seen on Thursday March 31

Split by the Sumida River, this park in Asakusa and Mukojima is one of the best places for sakura in east Tokyo. The white cherry blossom trees near the river are great for that perfect shot of sakura with the Skytree in the background.

The sakura here have certainly dialled things up since last week. The trees are at about 95 percent bloom, and we predict this Saturday (April 2) will be the best time to go. Be sure to visit the two deep pink Princess Miyabi sakura trees on the Mukojima side of the park, especially if you’re with that special someone – they’re in full bloom now and a visit is believed to help romance flourish.

Tokyo Midtown Roppongi
Photo: Kaila Imada

Tokyo Midtown Roppongi

  • Shopping
  • Roppongi

As seen on Monday March 28

The cherry blossom trees around Tokyo Midtown are now at peak bloom. During our visit, the trees were flourishing and there were many people picnicking at the outdoor tables and benches around the shopping centre. Stop by for the Midtown Blossom event, which includes an outdoor lounge and evening illumination.

Roppongi Keyakizaka-dori
Photo: Kaila Imada

Roppongi Keyakizaka-dori

As seen on Monday March 28

Roppongi’s beautiful tree-lined Keyakizaka Street is now in full bloom. The blossoms are best enjoyed from the pedestrian overpass that runs from the Roppongi Hills shopping centre or from the outdoor terrace at Bricolage Bread & Co. There’s also a small playground along the street that’s great for the little ones.

Meiji Dori
Photo: Lim Chee Wah

Meiji Dori

As seen on Monday March 28

This expansive street that runs through Shibuya is lined with countless sakura trees which are currently in full bloom. Meiji Dori is an ideal spot for a relaxing stroll without the crowds and is also great for exploring as you can pop into the many small shops and restaurants along the way.

Koishikawa Botanical Garden
Photo: Lim Chee Wah

Koishikawa Botanical Garden

As seen on Sunday March 27

The serene garden grounds inside The University of Tokyo were nearing peak bloom on Sunday with most flowers fully open. The great thing about this garden is that it’s not as busy as some of Tokyo’s other popular sakura spots. Entrance into the park is just ¥500 and no advance reservation is necessary. You can keep up-to-date on the flowering status through the website.

Ikegami Hommon-ji Temple
Photo: Kaila Imada

Ikegami Hommon-ji Temple

As seen on Sunday March 27

The gorgeous Ikegami Hommon-ji Temple grounds in Ota are flanked with large sakura trees which were approximately 80 percent in bloom over the weekend. Give the trees a couple more days to reach full bloom. For an aerial view of the entire grounds, head up to the nearby Rooftop Garden on top of Ikegami City Hall.

Aoyama Cemetery
Photo: Lim Chee Wah

Aoyama Cemetery

As seen on Saturday March 26

This sleepy little cemetery between Aoyama and Roppongi was nearing full bloom on Saturday. Although a well-known sakura spot, the grounds were not busy and you can easily take photos without worrying about the crowds getting in your way. If you’re in Roppongi for hanami, you can easily add this spot to your blossom tour.

Inokashira Park
Photo: Kaila Imada

Inokashira Park

As seen on Saturday March 26

Inokashira Park was about 60 to 70 percent in bloom as of Saturday. The park has barricaded most of the open areas where you can sit for hanami, but there are still a number of benches you can use. To see the flowers from a different perspective, rent a swan-shaped paddle boat and float under the sakura trees lining the pond.

Tamagawa River
Photo: Lim Chee Wah

Tamagawa River

As seen on Saturday March 26

The expansive Tamagawa River near Tamagawa Gasbashi Ryokuchi Baseball Field is also known for its stunning sakura. The trees out here are blooming a bit unevenly, with trees only about 20 to 50 percent in bloom. We predict the river area will be in full bloom closer to the end of this week and into the coming weekend.

Sakuragaoka Street
Photo: Lim Chee Wah

Sakuragaoka Street

As seen on Friday March 25

The trees lining Sakuragaoka Street in Shibuya are flourishing and are about 70 percent in bloom. If you can't make it during the day, head on over during the evening as the trees here are illuminated with gorgeous pink lights for the Shibuya Sakuragaoka Sakura Matsuri. The illuminations will be on until April 5 from 5pm to 11pm.

