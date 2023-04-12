NEW: Sasazuka Greenway by Junko Kobayashi
Gondola Architects CEO Junko Kobayashi can literally be called a specialist toilet designer. Over the past 37 years, her company has been involved in the design of over 250 public toilets with her latest addition being this one-of-a-kind composition of weathering steel cylinders topped by a yellow disc. Located under Sasazuka Station, the distinctive structure contains a men’s and women’s toilet, a multipurpose cubicle, plus a pair of children’s toilets. To add to the playful exterior design, Kobayashi added bunny motifs across the facility, installed in round holes that have been cut into the steel. There’s also a water fountain and mirrors at kids’ height.
The toilet is accessible for wheelchair users and ostomates, is equipped with a high chair for babies, and boasts equipment for the elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Two toilets for children are available as well.
Find it at: 1 Sasazuka, Shibuya