These stunning designer toilets by Shigeru Ban, Kengo Kuma, Sou Fujimoto, Tadao Ando and more scattered across Shibuya

Shibuya is rapidly transforming into a hip shopping paradise – think Shibuya Scramble Square with its Shibuya Sky observation deck, the glitzy Parco department store, and Miyashita Park with its rooftop garden. Sure, those buildings are beautiful, but if you really want to see some cutting-edge design, check out Shibuya's new series of designer public toilets.

In cooperation with Shibuya’s local government, the Nippon Foundation launched a project called The Tokyo Toilet, which focuses on replacing 17 public toilets in Shibuya with modern, accessible structures. The facilities are designed by 16 of Japan’s foremost creatives and architects including Sou Fujimoto, Shigeru Ban, Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma.

Read on for the city's most fancy loos, and click here for a map showing its exact locations.

