No need to wait until spring – here are the best parks, gardens and shrines in Tokyo to see these early-blooming sakura

Japan’s cherry blossoms are expected to bloom slightly later than usual this year. Although spring is the most popular time to see these flowers, you can still catch beautiful sakura during winter from mid-February 2023 onwards in several parks, gardens and shrines around Tokyo.

You’ll most commonly come across kawazu-zakura, a pastel pink cherry blossom native to Shizuoka prefecture that usually peaks between February and March depending on the location. Unlike the spring cherry blossoms, which only last about a week, these have a longer lifespan of around a month. The other winter sakura are the kanhi-zakura, which are more of a vivid pink colour, growing on bigger trees that are roughly ten metres tall.

Here are the best locations around the city where you can enjoy cherry blossoms early, before the bustling hanami season arrives.

