Where is it? Branson, Missouri

Ideal for: A huge group of friends or family

You know when you want to go on a big group trip but the stress of working out who’s coming and where everyone will sleep can lead to things petering out? Yeah, you probably won’t have that issue with this huge home which sleeps up to 19 people. Come, loved ones in tow, for the stunning lake view and stay for the two living rooms, multiple bathrooms and your own private stairway to the neighbourhood indoor pool (there may or may not be special after hours access). With a seasonal outdoor pool, playground and basketball court, Missouri hospitality simply doesn’t get better than this.