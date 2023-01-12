United States
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

The best Airbnbs with indoor pools in the U.S.

There are many Airbnbs across the US but not all of them have pools for you to relax in after a busy day of exploring! Read on for our top picks of Airbnbs with indoor pools.

Written by
Paula Akpan
&
Lola Christina Alao
Contributor
Alex Floyd-Douglass
For many of us, when we think of a vacation, we think of dipping into a body of water and swimming our cares away. But what if the weather's not playing ball? You need an indoor pool, friend! Read on for our top picks of Airbnbs around the country with dreamy (heated!) pools, from Pennsylvania to California, South Carolina to Massachusetts. Whether you're looking for budget options or you're splashing out with your family or friends on something a bit more luxurious, you'll find tons of variety. 

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best Airbnbs with indoor pools in the U.S.

An escape to the snowy woods
Supplied by Airbnb

1. An escape to the snowy woods

Where is it? Island Park, Idaho
Ideal for: Families with kids after a little woodsy adventure

Depending on when you go, you’ll be met by a condo either cloaked in a gloriously thick blanket of snow or standing proudly amidst sunny rays and clear skies. What won’t change, however, are the many amenities that come with this rustic apartment – think snowmobile, nearby tennis courts, being 20 minutes away from Yellowstone National Park entrance and more. Your stay includes access to the adjoining clubhouse which boasts an exercise room, game room and an indoor pool for countless laps.

Book now
A lakeside getaway for all the gang
Supplied by Airbnb

2. A lakeside getaway for all the gang

Where is it? Branson, Missouri
Ideal for: A huge group of friends or family

You know when you want to go on a big group trip but the stress of working out who’s coming and where everyone will sleep can lead to things petering out? Yeah, you probably won’t have that issue with this huge home which sleeps up to 19 people. Come, loved ones in tow, for the stunning lake view and stay for the two living rooms, multiple bathrooms and your own private stairway to the neighbourhood indoor pool (there may or may not be special after hours access). With a seasonal outdoor pool, playground and basketball court, Missouri hospitality simply doesn’t get better than this.

Book now
Rustic mountain retreat
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

3. Rustic mountain retreat

Where is it? Sevierville, Tennessee
Ideal for: Families after a taste of cabin life

Time for a vacay? Retire to Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains in style with this luxe cabin – we’re talking glorious wood gracing pretty much every surface with a wood-burning furnace in tow. Throw in a nine-foot movie projector, a game room, hot tub and fire pit, you might be in the mountains but you’ll certainly never be bored. And that’s before donning your swimsuit and sinking into the indoor heated pool, listening to your choice of tunes over the pool room’s surround sound. 

Book now
An airy, modern paradise
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

4. An airy, modern paradise

Where is it? Allouez, Wisconsin
Ideal for: A big group getaway

Check yourself into this swanky pad where enjoyment and relaxation are the top priorities, having apparently previously hosted celebrities and Packers Hall of Fame Players. Hosting up to 14 people, there’s plenty to keep everyone busy from a full arcade room and theatre room to a poker table and hi-tech massage chair. If you’re wondering what else you could possibly need, don’t forget the massive heated indoor pool which will satisfy even the keenest swimmers in your group.

Book now
The Ohio nature spa house
Photograph: Airbnb

5. The Ohio nature spa house

Where is it? New Richmond, Ohio

Ideal for: A hen do or group spa trip

This place is really something. Slap bang in the middle of a secluded wood, surrounded by 10 peaceful acres, a stocked pond and a creek, you and nine friends can find true tranquility at this nature retreat. Here you’ll find a hot tub, sauna and indoor pool, with the added bonus of friendly neighbours’ dogs running onto your property. 

Book now
Countryside retreat
Supplied by Airbnb

6. Countryside retreat

Where is it? Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania
Ideal for: Families and nature lovers

Ferns and trees frame this holiday home found in the gated community of Timber Trails, found in Pennsylvania’s Lake Naomi. The only Five Star Platinum Club community in the Northeast, you and your fellow travellers are in for a treat. The home itself boasts three bedrooms, a loft, balconies, outdoor decks and a firepit area. In the community, you’ll find The Lake Naomi Club and Logan Steele Community Center n where a temporary membership will gain you access to all manner of amenities including a heated indoor lap pool, tennis courts, steam and sauna, indoor tot lot for your little ones and so much more.

Book now
Luxury three-bed in Colorado
Photograph: Airbnb

7. Luxury three-bed in Colorado

Where is it? Vail, Colorado 

Ideal for: A high-end family trip away 

Tucked away in Vail Village, this luxury vacation rental is a little slice of peace. This is one of Airbnbs luxury retreats (which you can probably guess, because it looks like a five-star hotel).  There’s a cosy fireplace, a balcony, and huge open windows looking out to incredible landscapes. Inside there’s the pool, as well as a hot tub and full fitness center. Oh, and there’s a bowling alley and private movie theater. And it pretty much looks like a hotel. 

Book now
Idyllic beachside break
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

8. Idyllic beachside break

Where is it? Virginia Beach, Virginia
Ideal for: Couples and solo travellers

Sure, Virginia might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of walking across sandy beaches and catching some rays but, as it turns out, Virginia Beach has a lot to boast – including this apartment slap-bang in the middle of the boardwalk area. Once you’re done perusing the shops and restaurants which are mere minutes away, you can return to the building to take advantage of the fittingly-designed aquamarine indoor pool room, especially on days when you don’t feel like walking over to the beach – you’re on holiday, after all.

Book now
Authentic rustic escape
Supplied by Airbnb

9. Authentic rustic escape

Where is it? Santa Fe, New Mexico
Ideal for: Families and small groups of travellers

With a whopping great 3,000 square feet of living space, this three-bedroom vacation is perfect for a good old-fashioned group getaway. Decked out with traditional Southwestern craftsmanship, hardwoods and tiles, this property lets you know that you have truly arrived in New Mexico. Kick back in the Spanish-styled covered porches, framed by all manner of foliage, before having a splash in the indoor lap pool. Enjoy an evening drink on the outdoor porch, taking in the mountain view, before a peaceful night’s sleep and doing it all again the next day.

Book now
Sun-soaked villa vibes
Supplied by Airbnb

10. Sun-soaked villa vibes

Where is it? Davenport, Florida
Ideal for: Families with little ones 

After an unforgettable family holiday that will keep the kids entertained (and, later, tired out) at every turn? Then look no further than this modern getaway, complete with an open-plan living and family room where you’ll be able to enjoy the company of your loved ones all holiday long. A spacious, screen-enclosed pool area awaits outside with an outside dining area and loungers so you can make the most of that Floridian sun. With Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios all within 30mins of the property, you’ll give your tiny tykes many stories to tell (okay, boast about) to their pals at school.

Book now
Huge holiday house of your dreams
Supplied by Airbnb

11. Huge holiday house of your dreams

Where is it? Placerville, California
Ideal for: Big families and groups of travellers

Chasing the California sun and want to experience it with a big group of loved ones? Say no more. Sleeping up to 15, this massive property – and its, you know, modest five acres of greenery – could well be the setting for your most memorable jaunt yet. Aside from its five newly remodelled bedrooms, immersive game room and large patio, the biggest pull is the indoor pool found in the very centre of the house. Kick things up a notch by heating the water and tinkering with the LED pool light for a truly glorious swim.

Book now
Quirky family-friendly vacay
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

12. Quirky family-friendly vacay

Where is it? Fargo, North Dakota
Ideal for: Big families and groups of travellers

If your favourite kind of vacation rental is one with a little character, then this historic butler home on Fargo’s famed 8th Street might be right up your street. With six bedrooms (plus a kid’s bunk room), four bathrooms, an outdoor entertaining space and much more, the 5,000sq ft property offers space to convene and relax together but also to take time for yourself in one of the many rooms. As always, the star of the show remains the heated indoor pool and this one has a cabana room in tow with a bathroom and shower. Lap of luxury indeed.

Book now
Cozy holiday with a view
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

13. Cozy holiday with a view

Where is it? Seattle, Washington
Ideal for: Solo travellers and couples

If Seattle is next on your list of places to visit, either by yourself or with a partner, this one-bedroom condo may well be calling your name. Indulgence is of paramount importance, whether that’s sinking into the queen bed with its memory foam mattress or observing the sunset from your private balcony. A stay here includes access to the gym, the indoor pool and the community room in the building. Plus, there’s an award-winning courtyard ready for your perusal - perfect for lazily enjoying a book or having a cheeky smoke.

Book now
A romantic farmstay
Supplied by Airbnb

14. A romantic farmstay

Where is it? North Berwick, Maine
Ideal for: Couples

Saddle up for a perfectly charming farmside retreat. Head to this serene 125-acre spot to settle into your lavish farmhouse suite. When you’re finally ready to leave your light and airy boudoir, treat yourself to a snack in the breakfast nook or curl up in front of the fireplace in the living room. However, for ultimate relaxation, head to the first floor indoor pool. The climate-controlled solarium, complete with tasteful wooden panelling and the tension-busting pool jets, will no doubt beckon you every single day of your vacation.

Book now
A Zion Retreat indeed
Supplied by Airbnb

15. A Zion Retreat indeed

Where is it? La Verkin, Utah
Ideal for: Families and big groups

Sleeping up to ten guests, the aptly-named Zion Retreat has it all. Each bedroom is decked out with pops of colour and minimalist furnishings, making where you’ll rest your head every evening a stylish spot. Take in the views of the Pine Valley Mountains from your own massive outdoor deck. Wet your toes in your indoor private pool and hot tub, prepped and ready for all-year-round use. Mere minutes away from the Zion National Park and Sand Hollow State Park, you’ll simply never be bored.

Book now
True luxury, darling
Supplied by Airbnb

16. True luxury, darling

Where is it? Rockbridge, Ohio
Ideal for: Families and big groups

Claiming to be Hocking Hill’s most luxurious accommodation on its Airbnb page, booking your stay here will allow you to be the judge. Hosting up to 16 guests, the whopping Hocking Manor - and its 250 acres of private woodland - will be entirely yours. The luxury bundle includes eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a game room, poker room, movie room, bar, dining rooms, a pool and hot tub wing, three patios, barbecue, private trails and so much more that we can’t fit here. So, ready to reign over your manor?

Book now
Rustic relaxing farm stay
Supplied by Airbnb

17. Rustic relaxing farm stay

Where is it? Dakota, Minnesota
Ideal for: Families

The excellently-named Heart & Soil Ridge can be found amidst the Driftless Area’s glorious hills. A classic farmhouse sleeping up to ten, it’s the perfect place to wile away under the Minnesota sun. An outdoor pavilion area, complete with a dining table, and fire pit area makes for a perfect spot for alfresco dining. The gorgeous indoor heated pool and hot tub is to be used at your leisure – nothing like watching the snow fall while you’re taking a dip during the winter months. A working farm, the whole family will love the chance to help collect eggs and learn about the numerous farm animals.

Book now
Bright and sophisticated romantic spot
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

18. Bright and sophisticated romantic spot

Where is it? Manhattan, New York
Ideal for: Couples looking to spend some quality time in a Midtown lovenest

This one-bedroom Aka Sutton Place pad is decked out with hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and all the trappings that scream sophistication. When you finally emerge from your room, you can head to the Technogym Fitness Center, which does what it says on the tin, or, more importantly, sink into the large heated indoor swimming pool before a well-deserved nap in a nearby lounge chair - or, you know, in one of the reclining seats in the building’s 8-seat cinema.

Book now
A family adventure
Supplied by Airbnb

19. A family adventure

Where is it? Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Ideal for: Families and big groups

Looking for a luxury group adventure? Then this beautifully modern home is just the place for you. With smart home features dotted all around and a fully equipped state of the art kitchen, this might just be the easiest place to live in. On top of that, it’s only nine minutes from Fort Lauderdale beach and six minutes from Las Olas Blvd full of all the restaurants and bars you could dream of. This thoughtfully designed building also comes complete with a welcome basket full of wine and goodies when you arrive. You’ll feel right at home!

Book now
Resort-style condo
Supplied by Airbnb

20. Resort-style condo

Where is it? Boynton Beach, Florida 
Ideal for: Solo travellers or couples

Looking for a place that’s value for money but also has a pool for those balmy Florida days? Tucked away in Florida’s Boynton Beach, this minimal condo is the perfect size for those solo travelling or away with their other half. Take advantage of the two pools, hot tub, sauna and steam room – and even get a massage if you’re feeling fancy. You’ll also have free access to the beach so you can have all the lazy beach days your heart desires. And being in walking distance to many restaurants and bars, you have everything you need right on your doorstep.

Book now
Dream villa
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

21. Dream villa

Where is it? Davenport, Florida 
Ideal for: Families or big groups

This is the villa of dreams. You know, the type of villa you see in magazines. Based in sunny Florida, it’s a four bedroom, so it’s great for families. Plus, it’s nearby to Disney if that’s on your itinerary. Not only is this villa great value for money, it also has a pool and a spa, for those days it’s just a bit too hot to do anything but lounge around. You’ll also have all the space you need, with two living rooms, two dining rooms and a private patio. If you’re looking for somewhere to create lasting memories, this is the place for you.

Book now
A glamping getaway
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

22. A glamping getaway

Where is it? Bushkill, Pensylvania 
Ideal for: Families and big groups

This cabin may look small and cramped from the outside, but it’s really anything but. The Alder House is an idyllic mountain escape in the heart of the Poconos where there are endless things to do. At the nearby Delaware Water Gap National Area, you’ll find trails, waterfalls, fishing, a pool, lakes, tennis, skiing and more. And when you’ve used up all your energy, you can return to your studio, nestled away, to enjoy complete serenity. It has two bedrooms, and two bathrooms, so can easily fit a large group. The decor of this dream Airbnb is a real beauty, with the concept rooted in Pennsylvania's Dutch heritage and authentic 1800 Shaker furnishings dotted all over.

Book now
Advertising
Idyllic Kissimmee stay for all the family
Supplied by Airbnb

24. Idyllic Kissimmee stay for all the family

Where is it? Kissimmee, Florida 
Ideal for: Families and big groups

Only ten minute away from Disney, this makes the perfect location for a family holiday. With a whopping four bedrooms, six beds and two bathrooms, you certainly won’t be stuck for space here. Full of open space, minimal white walls and wooden kitchen cabinets, this property is a unique beauty to look at. You can enjoy a swim in the conservatory style pool area, with a cocktail in hand, with the tranquil sounds of the wind over palm trees in the distance. Or, the back garden with plenty of green space for a game of tennis or soccer. 

Book now
Romantic guesthouse retreat
Supplied by Airbnb

25. Romantic guesthouse retreat

Where is it? Los Angeles, California
Ideal for: Couples or solo travellers

This is a beautifully modern living space with, in the host’s own words, “light, views, comfort, and art”. If you’re looking for the perfect relatively affordable L.A, spot (it is possible believe it or not) this is the place for you. This detached guesthouse is complete with a decent sized pool, and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom you can use to wind down after a long day of being out in the sun. Plus, it has everything you could ever need; a coffee maker, refrigerator, towels, pool towels, TV and access to all your favourite streaming services.

Book now
Welcome to Hollywood!
Supplied by Airbnb

26. Welcome to Hollywood!

Where is it? Los Angeles, California
Ideal for: Small groups

Say hello to a spacious, beautifully designed apartment in the heart of Hollywood that will make you feel like you never want to leave. It’s in the perfect location, close by to CVS, Dunkin', Shake Shack, Amoeba Music, Starbucks. But when you’ve done all your exploring for the day, come back to this spot and take a swim in the pool, or chill in the living room and appreciate the huge windows letting in the natural sunlight. It’s also complete with a sofa sleeper which is great for younger children.

Book now
Beach vibes stay
Photograph: courtesy Airbnb

27. Beach vibes stay

Where is it? Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Ideal for: Couples or solo travellers

The beach stay that you’ve always dreamed of. This apartment overlooks the lovely Myrtle Beach. That’s right, you’ll be so close to the beach that you’ll be woken up by the sound of waves and the excitement of the day ahead of you. Enjoy sunrises and sunsets, and if you’re looking for adventure – the fitness center is complete with an arcade and racquetball court. As for the apartment, there is plenty of nautical decor and well thought out features like expansive windows. And the kitchen is well equipped too, with everything you might need to cook up some tasty meals.

Book now
Small and perfectly formed home
Supplied by Airbnb

28. Small and perfectly formed home

Where is it? Framingham, Massachusetts
Ideal for: Solo travellers and couples 

Massachusetts is a real underrated gem. It’s known for many things, Harvard University, beautiful fall foliage and the nation’s first library. But it’s also home to a world-class foodie scene; you can’t visit without trying their famous clam clowder or lobster rolls. Onto the property, this is a perfect apartment for solo travellers, business travellers or couples. You’ll have a separate entry and exit for complete privacy, as well as a backyard and medium sized pool you can chill by after a full day of exploring. You’re also just minutes drive to the local grocery stores, restaurants, a train station and shopping centers.

Book now
Cheap and cheerful house
Supplied by Airbnb

29. Cheap and cheerful house

Where is it? Queens, New York
Ideal for: Solo travellers and couples 

It’s easier than you may think to do New York on a budget. Staying at this brand new apartment for a week won’t set you back too much, and you’ll be right in the middle of all the action. It’s only a five-minutes walk to the L TRAIN which leaves you in the heart of Williamsburg, Bushwick and Manhattan. And there are some great restaurants around, including pizza place Houdini laboratory food, as well as Nowadays, Super pollo, Milk and Pull. As for the two bedrooms, they are incredibly spacious. And in the other rooms, you’ll find beautiful greenery dotted around to give you the mood boost you might be craving.

Book now
Scenic farmstay
Courtesy: Airbnb

30. Scenic farmstay

Where is it? Granby, Connecticut
Ideal for: Families and large groups  

If you’ve never stayed at a farmhouse, now’s your chance. The surroundings are peaceful and scenic, with the mountain cliff as a back drop and beautiful horses strolling around. Why not take a walk each morning around the barn before a day of exploring? It’s pretty difficult to get bored here, you’ll have plenty of options for games (billiard table, foosball and board games), as well as a pool and backyard with grill. It’s great for anyone with kids as there is just so much to do. It has a huge five bedrooms too, so you won’t be stuck for space.

Book now
