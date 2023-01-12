1. An escape to the snowy woods
Where is it? Island Park, Idaho
Ideal for: Families with kids after a little woodsy adventure
Depending on when you go, you’ll be met by a condo either cloaked in a gloriously thick blanket of snow or standing proudly amidst sunny rays and clear skies. What won’t change, however, are the many amenities that come with this rustic apartment – think snowmobile, nearby tennis courts, being 20 minutes away from Yellowstone National Park entrance and more. Your stay includes access to the adjoining clubhouse which boasts an exercise room, game room and an indoor pool for countless laps.