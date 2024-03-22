Fall asleep under the stars and wake up to birdsong at one of the best Airbnb treehouses in America

Craving an off-grid escape? We get it. Sure, city escapes to busting spots, like New York and LA, have their charm, but nothing beats a peaceful getaway surrounded by nature’s finest.

So, why not swap towering skyscrapers for lush forests and spend your nights tucked away in a cozy treehouse? These secluded gems offer a chance to live out your childhood fantasies and reconnect with nature. They’re not just for kids anymore y’know.

To help you plan your perfect stay, we've rounded up the cream of the crop, the best treehouse Airbnb rentals in the US, just for you. And, trust us, whether you’re road-tripping, camping, or exploring national parks, you won’t want to miss out on adding these incredible outdoor-indoor stays to your itinerary.

