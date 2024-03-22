1. The treehouse at Bluebird Farm in Willington, Connecticut
This Connecticut treehouse is a real beauty; just look at it! But the cozy cute charm of the home itself is only half the story here. You see, it’s right in the heart of the beautiful town of Willington, home to fantastic breweries and vineyards, some of the best hiking trails around, and great local diners. But, if you ask us, the best thing about this custom-built treehouse has got to be its positioning on Bluebird Farm – a real working farm with cute-as-hell animals wandering around. Yep, you're in for a treehouse stay in your own mini wildlife sanctuary. You’re going to have a blast.
Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? Cozy, autumnal vibes.
Location perks? A tranquil countryside escape with private beach access.
Budget range? A not-too-shabby price for a magical weekend away for families.
Time Out Tip: Don’t forget to check out the drive-in cinema in Willington, it’s the perfect spot for a romantic date night.