United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

A pinecone treehouse suspended in the sky amongst the Redwood forests of Bonny Doon, California.
Courtesy: Airbnb

The 13 best treehouse Airbnbs in the U.S. for a dreamy nature escape

Fall asleep under the stars and wake up to birdsong at one of the best Airbnb treehouses in America

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
,
Georgia Evans
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Contributors
Rosemary Waugh
&
Alys Lloyd
Advertising

Craving an off-grid escape? We get it. Sure, city escapes to busting spots, like New York and LA, have their charm, but nothing beats a peaceful getaway surrounded by nature’s finest. 

So, why not swap towering skyscrapers for lush forests and spend your nights tucked away in a cozy treehouse? These secluded gems offer a chance to live out your childhood fantasies and reconnect with nature. They’re not just for kids anymore y’know. 

To help you plan your perfect stay, we've rounded up the cream of the crop, the best treehouse Airbnb rentals in the US, just for you. And, trust us, whether you’re road-tripping, camping, or exploring national parks, you won’t want to miss out on adding these incredible outdoor-indoor stays to your itinerary.

RECOMMENDED:

🇺🇸 The most unique Airbnbs in the U.S.
🏙 Check out the best Airbnb penthouses in the U.S.
🪵 Take a look at the coziest Airbnb cabins in the U.S.
🌲 Discover the best secluded Airbnbs in the U.S.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best treehouse Airbnbs in the U.S.

The treehouse at Bluebird Farm in Willington, Connecticut
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. The treehouse at Bluebird Farm in Willington, Connecticut

This Connecticut treehouse is a real beauty; just look at it! But the cozy cute charm of the home itself is only half the story here. You see, it’s right in the heart of the beautiful town of Willington, home to fantastic breweries and vineyards, some of the best hiking trails around, and great local diners. But, if you ask us, the best thing about this custom-built treehouse has got to be its positioning on Bluebird Farm – a real working farm with cute-as-hell animals wandering around. Yep, you're in for a treehouse stay in your own mini wildlife sanctuary. You’re going to have a blast.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? Cozy, autumnal vibes.
Location perks? A tranquil countryside escape with private beach access. 
Budget range? A not-too-shabby price for a magical weekend away for families.
Time Out Tip: Don’t forget to check out the drive-in cinema in Willington, it’s the perfect spot for a romantic date night.

Book now
The Crystal Peak lookout treehouse in Fernwood, Idaho.
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The Crystal Peak lookout treehouse in Fernwood, Idaho.

Dating back to 1959, the Crystal Peak Lookout treehouse Airbnb is the ultimate forest retreat for solo travelers or couples seeking adventure. Tucked away amid 13 acres of woodland, this secluded spot guarantees serene mornings with passing wildlife and clear skies free from city lights. Imagine waking up in a cozy queen-sized bed, surrounded by treetop views and the symphony of chirping birds- it’s blissful. For extra comfort, there are wood-burning fire pits and a handy kitchenette - just what you need for an unforgettable stay.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A modern sanctuary nestled among the treetops.
Location perks? Serene sunsets and picturesque mountain views.
Budget range? A unique pet-friendly couple's adventure at a decent price. 
Time Out Tip: Just a heads up, getting to the lookout requires a bit of a trek that's not for the faint-hearted.

Book now
Advertising
The Insta-famous treehouse in Atlanta, Georgia
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The Insta-famous treehouse in Atlanta, Georgia

This secluded treehouse has gained some serious popularity, earning the title of Airbnb's ‘most wish-listed property in the world.’ Talk about positive endorsement. Divided into three unique spaces - Mind, Body, and Spirit - and connected by enchanting rope bridges illuminated with twinkling lights, this place is straight out of a fairytale. Step into the Mind room, a cozy sitting area adorned with antique treasures, before crossing over to the Body room, to relax in a seriously comfortable bed that can roll out onto an outdoor platform, offering breathtaking treetop vistas. Finally, head out to the Spirit area, a spacious outdoor deck surrounding the magnificent 'Old Man,' a 165-year-old Southern Short-Lead Pine tree.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? Wanderlust overload.
Location perks? You’ve got the best of both worlds here. A peaceful, private location that’s still in the middle of Atlanta. 
Budget range? This magical hideaway in the woods for two is a little on the pricier end.  

Book now
The treehouse at 8,000 feet in Park City, Utah
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The treehouse at 8,000 feet in Park City, Utah

Just because you're staying in a treehouse, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on space. Supported by a robust 200-year-old Douglas fir, this two-story treehouse ingeniously incorporates the tree's presence within the home, bringing the outside in. With a lofted bedroom featuring a skylight, a fully equipped kitchen, and a main living area boasting stunning 270-degree windows framing breathtaking views, it's luxury in the heart of nature. It doesn’t get much better than waking up to morning coffees overlooking the majestic Unita mountains - it’s pure bliss.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? Treebark chic. 
Location perks? A peaceful and relaxing destination close to Park City.
Budget range? An affordable couple's getaway.
Time Out Tip: The property is accessible only by 4x4/AWD and chains are required in winter.

Book now
Advertising
The Pleasant Bay lookout in Bellingham, Washington
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The Pleasant Bay lookout in Bellingham, Washington

Nestled in the forest, this cozy 121-square-foot space is an idyllic haven for relaxation, offering tea/coffee amenities and unparalleled views. Start your morning with an alfresco breakfast on the expansive outdoor terrace and enjoy a showstopping vista of the sparkling Salish Sea. Seriously, we wouldn’t be surprised if your camera roll was full after a week-long stay at this gorgeous property. Head out to explore the Chuckanut Mountain trails and nearby beaches or simply sit back and enjoy the peaceful serenity of surrounding wildlife- it’s completely up to you. 

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A cozy retreat nestled in the trees.
Location perks? This tree-bordered oasis sits close enough to the town so you can grab a bite.
Budget range? An affordable break for solo adventurers or couples.
Time Out Tip: Check out the hot tub outside the host's main house if you fancy a soak among nature.

Book now
Off grid treehouse in Montana
Image courtesy of Airbnb.co.uk

6. Off grid treehouse in Montana

The internal design of this professionally-managed treehouse is all about minimalism. The closest anyone gets to ‘detail’ is a well-plumped leather cushion. Which, in our eyes, is just perfect because the main event here – and the one no one wants to distract from – is the seriously romantic views of the surrounding forest. In fact, just one look at those (snowy) trees has us feeling like we’re inside a Mindfulness app and feeling alright for it. You might also spot some of the neighborhood elk, cougars or bears roaming freely. We don’t advise getting too close, but they certainly are impressive to behold from the comfort of your own living room.

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps four guests.
The mood? Chic and Scandi in Columbia Falls.
Location perks? You’ll be sharing ten acres with a few other treehouses, but it will feel like the land is all yours to enjoy.
Budget range? Divide it between four and you’re laughing.

Book now
Advertising
The little red treehouse in Lyons, Colorado
Courtesy: Airbnb

7. The little red treehouse in Lyons, Colorado

As the name suggests, this adorable treehouse looks like a miniature red farmhouse that's been picked up and plonked in the Colorado bush. Inside, the wood-paneled is just as quaint as the home’s exterior, featuring a a cozy loft bed (great for kids) and a snug double tucked beside the kitchenette. Whether you spend your day exploring the nearby town's shops and restaurants or enjoying a relaxing picnic in the property’s outdoor space, there's never a shortage of activities And, don't worry about being disconnected; there's Wi-Fi available if you need to catch up on your social media feeds.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests (maximum).
The mood? A fairytale-esque escape.
Location perks? The treehouse is located on a private road right across from the annual RockyGrass festival grounds.
Budget range? A moderately-priced romantic getaway. 

Discover the best things to do in Colorado

Book now
The tropical paradise in Mountain View, Hawaii
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. The tropical paradise in Mountain View, Hawaii

Talk about tropical paradise. This sky-high hideaway is tucked away amidst the lush Hawaiian jungle, offering a quiet escape under a canopy of vibrant flora. When you aren’t chilling out on the hanging bed downstairs, you can soak up the nature vibes on the wraparound lanai that offers an epic 360-degree view of the jungle. The bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen are all decorated with chic interior touches, from soft yellow hues and charming brass lanterns to protective mosquito nets and an old-school record player. There’s even a counter stocked with local coffee and snacks - those thoughtful touches really do make all the difference.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A true tropical escape.
Location perks? Hawaii's Volcano National Park, home to two of the world's most active volcanoes, is just 10 miles away.
Budget range? An affordable luxury romantic getaway. 

Book now
Advertising
The treehouse on a farm in Miami, Florida
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. The treehouse on a farm in Miami, Florida

The host of this spacious treehouse, set in Little Haiti, is a permaculture farmer whose home is surrounded by a super cute mix of goats, emus, honeybees, and more. Nestled within a giant Pithecellobium tree, this three-level house features expansive wraparound balconies and an inviting outdoor shower. You’ll also find communal spaces like an outdoor kitchen, a volleyball court, and a handy coin-operated laundry. To top it off, the host treats guests to homegrown produce during their stay, so you can start your day with a delicious omelet made with freshly picked veggies and eggs or toast topped with locally harvested honey. Bon appetite.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A taste of rustic farm life.
Location perks? Conveniently close to South Beach for when you need to cool down.
Budget range? For two savvy travel buddies or a couple.

Discover the best things to do in Florida

Book now
The home above a secluded pond in Willow, New York
Courtesy: Airbnb

10. The home above a secluded pond in Willow, New York

Set above a swimmable pond in the woods, this charming home is just 15 minutes away from Woodstock town. Stock up on all the essentials needed for a quiet escape before spending your vacation hiking, swimming, and unwinding in the property’s inviting outdoor hot tub. Inside, wooden interiors create a cozy yet sophisticated atmosphere, complemented by a grand floor-to-ceiling window that offers breathtaking countryside vistas. There's no WiFi or cell service here, and truthfully, that’s part of the charm. Disconnect from the bustle of everyday life and embrace a true Zen-like tranquility.

Rooms? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A futuristic, cozy den.
Location perks? This picturesque and secluded spot is just a stone's throw from Woodstock where you can find many shops and restaurants.
Budget range? Pricier than most.

Book now
Advertising
The urban oasis in Dahlonega, Georgia
Courtesy: Airbnb

11. The urban oasis in Dahlonega, Georgia

If 'the cozier, the better' is your life motto, Nature's Nook is your perfect escape. It's a dreamy retreat for nature enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on comfort. Built around a majestic oak tree, this cozy space offers layered bunk beds, a full bathroom, and lots of lofts and nooks that give this small space its character. Not to mention the design exudes luxury. We’re talking whiskey barrel Adirondack chairs, bespoke cabinets, and expansive glass windows that offer breathtaking views of Fern Forest.

Beds? Four beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? Modern sanctuary. 
Location perks? Step out onto the deck, perfect for grilling or cozying up around the fire pit, and embrace your treetop paradise.
Budget range? Big bucks. 
Time Out Tip: You'll be in the heart of wine country with lots of gorgeous wineries to choose from. 

Book now
The pinecone treehouse in Bonny Doon, California
Courtesy: Airbnb

12. The pinecone treehouse in Bonny Doon, California

Nestled high amongst the Redwood forests of Bonny Doon, this Pinecone Treehouse promises a truly unforgettable stay. It’s not every day you get the chance to sleep nearly 60 feet above the ground after all. With two transparent triangular floor panels, the property gives a surreal sensation of floating among the treetops (so if you’re scared of heights, we suggested giving this one a miss). Access to the bedroom involves a bit of adventure, navigating a steep alternating step entry ladder and a trap door. Don’t worry, there’s a bathroom at the base of the property, complete with a shower, tap, and compostable toilet, so you won’t be sacrificing any necessities during your stay.

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A one-of-a-kind experience.
Location perks? A unique stay in Bonny Doon, known for its lavender farms and wineries.
Budget range? It's pricey and super popular.
Time Out Tip: Opt for a backpack over large rolling bags for an easier climb up the 30-foot, 60-degree ladder to the bedroom.

Book now
Advertising
The treehouse Airbnb in Hardwick, Vermont
Courtesy: Airbnb

13. The treehouse Airbnb in Hardwick, Vermont

After a day of adventures hiking, hitting the slopes, or checking out local brews, kick back and relax in this cool treehouse retreat. Built using local, natural, and recycled materials, the hosts have designed this space with the environment in mind, creating an eco-conscious retreat that doesn’t scrimp on the creature comforts. Whether you’re chilling out on the deck, taking a nap in the hammock, or catching up in front of the inviting campfire, we guarantee you’ll leave feeling completely rejuvenated. This spot is the place to be. 

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? Eco-friendly vibes all the way.
Location perks? You’re just three miles from Hardwick Village, a lovely, small village with everything with cute shops, cafes, and restaurants.
Budget range? Totally doable for two.

Book now

Need more travel inspiration?

Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.