2017 Emmy Awards: The full list of winners

From an opening musical number about how “everything is better on TV” to endless jokes (and complaints) about President Donald Trump (and a very surprising cameo by Sean Spicer), the 69th Emmy Awards kicked off this year's award season with a bang. Who took home a golden statuette? Below, the complete list of winners:

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

WINNER: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan)

WINNER: Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

WINNER: Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Reality-Competition Program

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

WINNER: The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Television Movie

Churchill’s Secret

Custody

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Killing Reagan

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

WINNER: Black Mirror

Limited Series

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of

WINNER: Big Little Lies

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

WINNER: Veep

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale

Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now

Drunk History

Portlandia

Tracy Ullman’s Show

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

WINNER: John Lithgow (The Crown)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

WINNER: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis (Feud)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

WINNER: Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

WINNER: Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

WINNER: Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)

Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)

BD Wong (Mr Robot)

WINNER: Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)



Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)

Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)

Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)

Cecily Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Alison Wright (The Americans)

WINNER: Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed (Girls)

Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)

Hugh Laurie (Veep)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)

Matthew Rhys (Girls)

WINNER: Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)



Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker (Girls)

Angela Bassett (Master of None)

Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)

Wanda Sykes (black-ish )