2017 Emmy Awards: The full list of winners

From an opening musical number about how “everything is better on TV” to endless jokes (and complaints) about President Donald Trump (and a very surprising cameo by Sean Spicer), the 69th Emmy Awards kicked off this year's award season with a bang. Who took home a golden statuette?
Below, the complete list of winners:
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
WINNER: Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)
Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
WINNER: Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette & Joan)
Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette & Joan)
WINNER: Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
WINNER: Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Reality-Competition Program
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
WINNER: The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Television Movie
Churchill’s Secret
Custody
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Killing Reagan
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
WINNER: Black Mirror
Limited Series
Fargo
Feud
Genius
The Night Of
WINNER: Big Little Lies
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
WINNER: Veep
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now
Drunk History
Portlandia
Tracy Ullman’s Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
WINNER: John Lithgow (The Crown)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
WINNER: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Bill Camp (The Night Of)
Alfred Molina (Feud)
David Thewlis (Fargo)
Stanley Tucci (Feud)
Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Judy Davis (Feud)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud)
Regina King (American Crime)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Ty Burrell (Modern Family)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Matt Walsh (Veep)
WINNER: Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)
Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Judith Light (Transparent)
WINNER: Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)
Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)
Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
Denis O’Hare (This Is Us)
BD Wong (Mr Robot)
WINNER: Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black)
Ann Dowd (The Leftovers)
Shannon Purser (Stranger Things)
Cecily Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Alison Wright (The Americans)
WINNER: Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Riz Ahmed (Girls)
Tom Hanks (Saturday Night Live)
Hugh Laurie (Veep)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Saturday Night Live)
Matthew Rhys (Girls)
WINNER: Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker (Girls)
Angela Bassett (Master of None)
Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe)
Wanda Sykes (black-ish )
