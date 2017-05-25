ABC's Dirty Dancing was pretty bad—but these tweets about it are so awesome

It's safe to say that last night's Dirty Dancing remake on ABC was a total disaster. The movie's only redeemable quality? Nicole Scherzinger and... The Twittersphere's reaction to the awfulness of the production. Check out some of the funniest comments below:
The only way #dirtydancing remake could make sense would've been if it aired April 1st. #itwasajokeright— Mom2Twincesses (@mom2twincesses) May 25, 2017
Why would anyone even consider remaking #DirtyDancing. pic.twitter.com/qYM952dElx— Noelle Lynn Pereira (@noellepereira) May 25, 2017
#Dirtydancing making a remake Isn't as easy as #ABC— James R Binks (@binks_james) May 25, 2017
Still my thoughts on #DirtyDancing remake last night ... pic.twitter.com/FbRA3FaTTq— Jill 🍋 (@jill_millander) May 25, 2017
#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/hdA3EyP9CE— Bradster (@GothamBradster) May 25, 2017
Didn't watch the new #DirtyDancing, but this has been the consensus of what I've seen on social media. pic.twitter.com/kbINzHPnrh— Brian Black (@thebrianblack) May 25, 2017
Only good thing to come out of awful #dirtydancing remake is that millions of ppl are watching the original today to cleanse their brains.— IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) May 25, 2017
My favorite part of ABC's #DirtyDancing: When Johnny puts his bags in the back of a pickup truck to leave & then drives off on a motorcycle pic.twitter.com/zRT3et58pv— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 25, 2017
Me to the end of #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/YCgkcb8DIK— Vinny (@rwiggumrules) May 25, 2017
And now, the judge's scores #DirtyDancing @DancingABC pic.twitter.com/qrRdscvVfU— Jordan Stefanski (@SirSassquatch) May 25, 2017
ABC go stand in the corner and think about what you have done. #DirtyDancing— Jen (@JenCollins18) May 25, 2017
The Original vs the Remake #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/U8XzsP6o0G— SAMO_Basquiat (@SAMO_Basquiat) May 25, 2017
This garbage fire straight-up makes Havana Nights look like Citizen Kane. #DirtyDancing— Christina Izzo (@christinalizzo) May 25, 2017
