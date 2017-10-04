According to a new study, millennials are the country's most frequent travelers

We're not entirely sure how they afford it (giving up on their daily dose of avocado toasts, perhaps?), but, according to a new study by Expedia, millennials take the most trips when compared to other generations in America. Specifically, their average of 5.6 trips per year surpasses the amount of trips that Generation Z (4.4 trips annually), Generation X (4 trips annually) and baby boomers (3.5 trips annually) take.

The study, which analyzed travel habits and behaviors of the various generations, used a sample size of 1001 US travelers to come up with the results. In terms of methodology and classification, Generation Z is defined as folks between the ages of 18 and 23, millennials as 24- to 35-year-olds, Generation X is made up of those between the ages of 36 and 55 while all those 55-years-old and up are considered baby boomers.

Interestingly enough, although millennials were found to be the most frequent travelers, Generation Z took the cake for most likely to travel outside of the country.

Two things were consistent across all age groups: The preferred method of travel (plane, duh) and the most popular form of accommodation while away (hotel, double duh).

One thing is for sure: Everybody likes to travel and, of course, the cheaper, the better. So you'll probably want to make use of JetBlue's latest fall sale right now—no matter your age.

