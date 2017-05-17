Arrested Development will return to Netflix for season five

It really is the golden age of television revivals: In yet another much talked about move, Netflix has just announced the return of family comedy Arrested Development for a fifth season.

Expect original creator Mitchell Hurwitz to return alongside the regular cast: Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, David Cross, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, Alia Shawkat, Jeffery Tambor and JEssica Walter.

In true Arrested Development style, Hurwitz commented on the news with a rather comical statement: "In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business—and their desperate abuses of power—are really underrepresented on TV these days. I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany?—back to the glorious stream of life.”

This isn't Netflix's first encounter with the show. Back in 2013, the network revived the series for a fourth season nearly seven years after it wrapped up on Fox in 2006.

Discussing the announcement by Netflix, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Fox Television Group Chairmen and CEOs, defined the show as "one of the iconic franchises we [...] are asked about most" and warned the public to "get ready, America. The Bluths are coming back."

Ready we are.