Beyoncé is pregnant: 2017, we needed this

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Everybody take a deep breath: Beyoncé just announced that she is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z.

In true Queen Bey fashion, the diva revealed the news on Instagram by posting a picture of herself holding her bare baby bump while posing in a bed of flowers. The 35-year-old artist, who is already mom to 5-year-old Blue Ivy, captioned the post: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

No, thank you, B, for finally making 2017 absolutely, phenomenally and memorably exciting. Congratulations!