Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern—here's how to land the gig

Are you a pro at "putting together decks and writing proposals?" You might want to consider working for Grammy award-winning artist Chance the Rapper. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old, whose legal name is Chancelor Bennett, took to Twitter to announce his plans to hire an intern. Take a look:

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

The message got retweeted over 5,000 times while aspiring interns uploaded their resumes, asked for details and even offered to work pro bono:

@chancetherapper i’m no intern but I’ll do it pro bono. Always down to help the greats. — web smith (@web) March 27, 2017

Don't be fooled by the title "intern." Chance guarantees this to be a real job:

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

As for submission details, the rapper is looking for resumes in specific formats:

I want intern resumes formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com https://t.co/p7aRGv4gwn — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

Oh, and please take your time when applying:

No take your time, I'm trying to find someone specific https://t.co/u4R9Hb8j23 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

Although we're not sure what projects the lucky intern will end up working on, Chance's recent $1 million donation to Chicago schools and his self-organized music festival last summer make one thing clear: This will certainly be one cool job to add to your resume.