Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern—here's how to land the gig

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday March 28 2017, 4:07pm

Photograph: CC/Flickr/Pemberton Music Festival

Are you a pro at "putting together decks and writing proposals?" You might want to consider working for Grammy award-winning artist Chance the Rapper. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old, whose legal name is Chancelor Bennett, took to Twitter to announce his plans to hire an intern. Take a look:

The message got retweeted over 5,000 times while aspiring interns uploaded their resumes, asked for details and even offered to work pro bono:

Don't be fooled by the title "intern." Chance guarantees this to be a real job:

As for submission details, the rapper is looking for resumes in specific formats:

Oh, and please take your time when applying:

Although we're not sure what projects the lucky intern will end up working on, Chance's recent $1 million donation to Chicago schools and his self-organized music festival last summer make one thing clear: This will certainly be one cool job to add to your resume.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 312 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

