  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Check out these 12 new 'Beauty and the Beast' posters (plus: Josh Groban records a new song for the soundtrack)

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday January 27 2017, 9:55am

As if we weren't already incredibly excited about the Beauty and the Beast live-action movie coming out on March 17, Disney released 12 new posters of the stellar cast dressed in character. The production also put out "motion posters," adding a flair of modernity to the '90s classic that we welcome with open arms. Check out the posters (both the static and the motion ones!) below:

Emma Watson as Belle

Emma Watson as Belle

Photograph: Disney

 

Dan Stevens as the Beast

Dan Stevens as the Beast

Photograph: Disney

 

Dan Stevens as the Prince

Dan Stevens as the Prince

Photograph: Disney

 

Luke Evans as Gaston

Luke Evans as Gaston

Photograph: Disney

 

Josh Gad as Le Fou

Josh Gad as Le Fou

Photograph: Disney

 

Kevin Kline as Maurice

Kevin Kline as Maurice

Photograph: Disney

 

Stanley Tucci as Cadenza

Stanley Tucci as Cadenza

Photograph: Disney

 

Sir Ian McKellen as Cogsworth

Sir Ian McKellen as Cogsworth

Photograph: Disney

 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette

Gugu McBatha-Raw as Plumette

Photograph: Disney

 

Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts

Emma Thompson

Photograph: Disney

 

Ewan McGregor as Lumière

Ewan McGregor as Lumiere

Photograph: Disney

 

Audra McDonald as Garderobe

Audra McDonald as Garderobe

Photograph: Disney

Motion posters:

In additional news: multi-platinum artist Josh Groban just announced that he has recorded a new original song called "Evermore" to be part of the movie's soundtrack. Expect the track to play during the film's end credits. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 219 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest