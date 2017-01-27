Check out these 12 new 'Beauty and the Beast' posters (plus: Josh Groban records a new song for the soundtrack)

As if we weren't already incredibly excited about the Beauty and the Beast live-action movie coming out on March 17, Disney released 12 new posters of the stellar cast dressed in character. The production also put out "motion posters," adding a flair of modernity to the '90s classic that we welcome with open arms. Check out the posters (both the static and the motion ones!) below:
Emma Watson as Belle
Dan Stevens as the Beast
Dan Stevens as the Prince
Luke Evans as Gaston
Josh Gad as Le Fou
Kevin Kline as Maurice
Stanley Tucci as Cadenza
Sir Ian McKellen as Cogsworth
Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette
Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts
Ewan McGregor as Lumière
Audra McDonald as Garderobe
Motion posters:
In additional news: multi-platinum artist Josh Groban just announced that he has recorded a new original song called "Evermore" to be part of the movie's soundtrack. Expect the track to play during the film's end credits.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest