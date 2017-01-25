Check out this site to easily find out who your representatives are and how to contact them

As Sir Francis Bacon first said: "Knowledge is power." And, these days, we need all the power we can get. To that intent, check out the easily navigable website whoaremyrepresentatives.org, which seeks to spread knowledge by letting Americans know who their government representatives are and how to contact them.

Powered by tech non-profit Politiwatch, an organization that "aims to bridge the information gap that has formed between the government and the people by making information more accessible than it has ever been before," Who Are My Representatives asks users to input their address and zip code and then provides them with a personalized list of representatives based on that information—from the President of the United States of America all the way down to the County Legislature. The list also includes each politician's party preference, phone number, email, photo, social media handles, address and Wikipedia page.

Created using data sourced from Google, The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Voting Information Project, the website works seamlessly with the first call to action brought forward by the organizers of this past weekend's Women's March on Washington in a new, recently launched campaign: 10 Actions for the First 100 Days. The latter initiative seeks to make a concrete difference by asking activists to work on a specific issue every ten days for the first 100 days of President Trump's administration. The first highlighted effort? Write to your Senator about what matters to you most. To read more about the 10 Actions for the First 100 Days campaign, click here.