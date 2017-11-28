Grammy nominations: Check out the full list of nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

It's the most wonderful time of the year: The beginning of awards season!

First up: The 60th annual Grammy Awards. Set to air on CBS on Sunday, January 28, the iconic night of music always brings with it a set of, well, iconically memorable performances (who can ever forget Beyoncé and Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" duet or Kendrick Lamar's much-chronicled 2016 performance?) and a list of both deserved and not-as-deserved awards.

Check out the full list of this year's nominees below and notice the absence of Ed Sheeran, who released his latest album, ÷ (Divide), to much praise earlier in the year, from the night's two major categories: album of the year and record of the year.

No word yet on who will be performing—although we expect the likes of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, all nominated in primary categories, to be taking the stage throughout the night.

Here are the nominees:

Album of the year:

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Melodrama” — Lorde

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Record of the year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the year:

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

New artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop solo performance:

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

"Shape of You" — Ed Sheeran

Pop duo/group performance:

"Something Just Like This" — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man

"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Traditional pop vocal album:

"Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)" — Michael Bublé

"Triplicate" — Bob Dylan

"In Full Swing" — Seth MacFarlane

"Wonderland" — Sarah McLachlan

"Tony Bennett Celebrates 90" — (Various Artists)

Pop vocal album:

"Kaleidoscope EP" — Coldplay

"Lust for Life" — Lana Del Rey

"Evolve" — Imagine Dragons

"Rainbow" — Kesha

"Joanne" — Lady Gaga

"÷ (Divide)" — Ed Sheeran

Dance recording:

"Bambro Koyo Ganda" — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

"Cola" — Camelphat & Elderbrook

"Andromeda" — Gorillaz featuring Dram

"Tonite" — LCD Soundsystem

"Line of Sight" — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Dance/electronic album:

"Migration" — Bonobo

"3-D the Catalogue" — Kraftwerk

"Mura Masa" — Mura Masa

"A Moment Apart" — Odesza

"What Now" — Sylvan Esso

Contemporary instrumental album:

"What If" — the Jerry Douglas Band

"Spirit" — Alex Han

"Mount Royal" — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

"Prototype" — Jeff Lorber Fusion

"Bad Hombre" — Antonio Sanchez

Rock performance:

"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go to War" — Nothing More

Metal performance:

"Invisible Enemy" — August Burns Red

"Black Hoodie" — Body Count

"Forever" — Code Orange

"Sultan’s Curse" — Mastodon

"Clockworks" — Meshuggah

Rock song:

"Atlas, Rise!" — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

"Blood in the Cut" — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

"Go to War" — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

"Run" — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

"The Stage" — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Rock album:

"Emperor of Sand" — Mastodon

"Hardwired...to Self-Destruct" — Metallica

"The Stories We Tell Ourselves" — Nothing More

"Villains" — Queens of the Stone Age

"A Deeper Understanding" — the War on Drugs

R&B performance:

"Get You" — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

"Distraction" — Kehlani

"High" — Ledisi

"That's What I Like" — Bruno Mars

"The Weekend" — SZA

Traditional R&B performance:

"Laugh and Move On" — the Baylor Project

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"What I'm Feelin'" — Anthony Hamilton teaturing the Hamiltones

"All the Way" — Ledisi

"Still" — Mali Music

R&B song:

"First Began" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

"Location" — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

"Redbone" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

"Supermodel" — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Urban contemporary album:

"Free 6lack" — 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"American Teen" — Khalid

"Ctrl" — SZA

"Starboy" — the Weeknd

R&B album:

"Freudian" — Daniel Caesar

"Let Love Rule" — Ledisi

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

"Gumbo" — PJ Morton

"Feel the Real' — Musiq Soulchild

Rap performance:

"Bounce Back" — Big Sean

"Bodak Yellow" — Cardi B

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"Humble." — Kendrick Lamar

"Bad and Boujee" — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/sung performance:

"Prblms" — 6lack

"Crew" — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

"Loyalty." — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

"Love Galore" — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Rap song:

"Bodak Yellow" — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

"Chase Me" — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

"Humble." — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"Sassy" — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

"The Story of O.J." — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Rap album:

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"Damn." — Kendrick Lamar

"Culture" — Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" — Rapsody

"Flower Boy" — Tyler, the Creator

Country solo performance:

"Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt

"Losing You" — Alison Krauss

"Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use a Love Song" — Maren Morris

"Either Way" — Chris Stapleton

Country duo/group performance:

"It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man" — Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good" — Lady Antebellum

"Better Man" — Little Big Town

"Drinkin' Problem" — Midland

Country song:

"Better Man" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

"Body Like a Back Road" — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

"Broken Halos" — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Drinkin’ Problem" — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

"Tin Man" — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Country album:

"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" — Little Big Town

"Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett

"From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton

New Age album:

"Reflection" — Brian Eno

"SongVersation: Medicine" — India.Arie

"Dancing on Water" — Peter Kater

"Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5" — Kitaro

"Spiral Revelation" — Steve Roach

Improvised jazz solo:

"Can't Remember Why" — Sara Caswell, soloist

"Dance of Shiva" — Billy Childs, soloist

"Whisper Not" — Fred Hersch, soloist

"Miles Beyond" — John McLaughlin, soloist

"Ilimba" — Chris Potter, soloist

Jazz vocal album:

"The Journey" — The Baylor Project

"A Social Call" — Jazzmeia Horn

"Bad Ass and Blind" — Raul Midón

"Porter Plays Porter" — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

"Dreams and Daggers" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Jazz instrumental album:

"Uptown, Downtown" — Bill Charlap Trio

"Rebirth" — Billy Childs

"Project Freedom" — Joey DeFrancesco & the People

"Open Book" — Fred Hersch

"The Dreamer Is the Dream" — Chris Potter

Large jazz ensemble album:

"MONK'estra Vol. 2" — John Beasley

"Jigsaw" — Alan Ferber Big Band

"Bringin' It" — Christian McBride Big Band

"Homecoming" — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

"Whispers on the Wind" — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

Latin jazz album:

"Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter" — Antonio Adolfo

"Oddara" — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

"Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos" — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

"Típico" — Miguel Zenón

"Jazz Tango" — Pablo Ziegler Trio

Gospel performance/song:

"Too Hard Not To" — Tina Campbell

"You Deserve It" — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

"Better Days" — Le'Andria

"My Life" — the Walls Group

"Never Have to Be Alone" — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian music performance/song:

"Oh My Soul" — Casting Crowns

"Clean" — Natalie Grant

"What a Beautiful Name" — Hillsong Worship

"Even If" — MercyMe

"Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells

Gospel album:

"Crossover: Live From Music City" — Travis Greene

"Bigger Than Me" — Le'Andria

"Close" — Marvin Sapp

"Sunday Song" — Anita Wilson

"Let Them Fall in Love" — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian music album:

"Rise" — Danny Gokey

"Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

"Lifer" — MercyMe

"Hills and Valleys" — Tauren Wells

"Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams

Roots gospel album:

"The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1" — the Collingsworth Family

"Give Me Jesus" — Larry Cordle

"Resurrection" — Joseph Habedank

"Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" — Reba McEntire

"Hope for All Nations" — Karen Peck & New River

Latin pop album:

"Lo Único Constante" — Alex Cuba

"Mis Planes Son Amarte" — Juanes

"Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017" — La Santa Cecilia

"Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos)" — Natalia Lafourcade

"El Dorado" — Shakira

Latin rock, urban or alternative album:

"Ayo" — Bomba Estéreo

"Pa' Fuera" — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

"Salvavidas de Hielo" — Jorge Drexler

"El Paradise" — Los Amigos Invisibles

"Residente" — Residente

Regional Mexican music album (including Tejano):

"Ni Diablo Ni Santo" — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

"Ayer y Hoy" — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

"Momentos" — Alex Campos

"Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas" — Aida Cuevas

"Zapateando en el Norte" — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Tropical Latin album:

"Albita" — Albita

"Art of the Arrangement" — Doug Beavers

"Salsa Big Band" — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

"Gente Valiente" — Silvestre Dangond

"Indestructible" — Diego el Cigala

American roots performance:

"Killer Diller Blues" — Alabama Shakes

"Let My Mother Live" — Blind Boys of Alabama

"Arkansas Farmboy" — Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way" — Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared for You" — Alison Krauss

American roots song:

"Cumberland Gap" — David Rawlings

"I Wish You Well" — the Mavericks

"If We Were Vampires" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"It Ain't Over Yet" — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

"My Only True Friend" — Gregg Allman

Americana album:

"Southern Blood" — Gregg Allman

"Shine on Rainy Day" — Brent Cobb

"Beast Epic" — Iron & Wine

"The Nashville Sound" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"Brand New Day" — the Mavericks

Bluegrass album:

"Fiddler's Dream" — Michael Cleveland

"Laws of Gravity" — the Infamous Stringdusters

"Original" — Bobby Osborne

"Universal Favorite" — Noam Pikelny

"All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]" — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Traditional blues album:

"Migration Blues" — Eric Bibb

"Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio" — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

"Roll and Tumble" — R.L. Boyce

"Sonny & Brownie's Last Train" — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

"Blue & Lonesome" — the Rolling Stones

Contemporary blues album:

"Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm" — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

"Recorded Live in Lafayette" — Sonny Landreth

"TajMo" — Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'

"Got Soul" — Robert Randolph & the Family Band

"Live From the Fox Oakland" — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Folk album:

"Mental Illness" — Aimee Mann

"Semper Femina" — Laura Marling

"The Queen of Hearts" — Offa Rex

"You Don't Own Me Anymore" — the Secret Sisters

"The Laughing Apple" — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Regional roots music album:

"Top of the Mountain" — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

"Ho'okena 3.0" — Ho'okena

"Kalenda" — Lost Bayou Ramblers

"Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]" — Northern Cree

"Pua Kiele" — Josh Tatofi

Reggae album:

"Chronology" — Chronixx

"Lost in Paradise" — Common Kings

"Wash House Ting" — J Boog

"Stony Hill" — Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

"Avrakedabra" — Morgan Heritage

World music album:

"Memoria de los Sentidos" — Vicente Amigo

"Para Mi" — Buika

"Rosa Dos Ventos" — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

"Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

"Elwan" — Tinariwen

Children's album:

"Brighter Side" — Gustafer Yellowgold

"Feel What U Feel" — Lisa Loeb

"Lemonade" — Justin Roberts

"Rise Shine #Woke" — Alphabet Rockers

"Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World" — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling):

"Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" — Neil deGrasse Tyson

"Born to Run" — Bruce Springsteen

"Confessions of a Serial Songwriter" — Shelly Peiken

"Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

"The Princess Diarist" — Carrie Fisher

Comedy album:

"The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas" — Dave Chappelle

"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld

"A Speck of Dust" — Sarah Silverman

"What Now?" — Kevin Hart

Musical theater album:

"Come From Away" — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

"Dear Evan Hansen" — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

"Hello, Dolly!" — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Compilation soundtrack for visual media:

"Baby Driver" (Various Artists)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2" (Various Artists)

"Hidden Figures: The Album" (Various Artists)

"La La Land" (Various Artists)

"Moana: The Songs" (Various Artists)

Score soundtrack for visual media:

"Arrival" — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

"Dunkirk" — Hans Zimmer, composer

"Game of Thrones: Season 7" — Ramin Djawadi, composer

"Hidden Figures" — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

"La La Land" — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Song written for visual media:

"City of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

"How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho)

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

"Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

"Stand Up for Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)

Instrumental composition:

"Alkaline" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

"Choros #3" — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

"Three Revolutions" — Arturo O'Farrill, composer (Arturo O'Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

"Warped Cowboy" — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

Arrangement, anstrumental or a cappella:

"All Hat, No Saddle" — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

"Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can" — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

"Home Free (For Peter Joe)" — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

"Ugly Beauty/Pannonica" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

"White Christmas" — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Arrangement, instruments and vocals:

"Another Day of Sun" — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

"Every Time We Say Goodbye" — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes featuring Jane Monheit)

"I Like Myself" — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

"I Loves You Porgy/There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York" — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Count Basie Orchestra)

"Putin" — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

Recording package:

"El Orisha de la Rosa" — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

"Mura Masa" — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

"Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)" — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

"Sleep Well Beast" — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

"Solid State" — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton) Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Boxed or special limited edition package:

"Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

"Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984- 2014)" — Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds)

"May 1977: Get Shown the Light" - Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

"The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition" — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

"Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares" — Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

Album notes:

"Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth" — Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

"Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition" — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin" — Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

"Edouard-Léon Scott de Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute" — David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"Live at the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings" — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

"Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

Historical album:

"Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta" — Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

"The Goldberg Variations — the Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

"Leonard Bernstein — the Composer" — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

"Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa" — Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

"Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams" — Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

Engineered album, non-classical:

"Every Where Is Some Where" — Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

"Is This the Life We Really Want?" — Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

"Natural Conclusion" — Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

"No Shape" — Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

"24K Magic" — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Calvin Harris

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

No I.D.

The Stereotypes

Remixed recording:

"Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)" — Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

"Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)" — SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

"Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)" — Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

"A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

"You Move (Latroit Remix)" — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Surround sound album:

"Early Americans" — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

"Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

"So Is My Love" — Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

"3-D the Catalogue" — Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

"Tyberg: Masses" — Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Engineered album, classical:

"Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs" — Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

"Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man" — Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

"Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies" — Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

"Tyberg: Masses" — John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer of the year, classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

Orchestral performance:

"Concertos for Orchestra" — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

"Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

"Debussy: Images; Jeux & aa Plus Que Lente" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Mahler: Symphony No. 5" — Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio" — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Opera recording:

"Berg: Lulu" — Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

"Berg: Wozzeck" — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus)

"Bizet: Les Pêcheurs de Perles" — Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

"Handel: Ottone" — George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

"Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel" — Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Choral Performance

"Bryars: The Fifth Century" — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

"Handel: Messiah" — Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

"Mansurian: Requiem" — Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

"Music of the Spheres" — Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

“Tyberg: Masses” — Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Chamber music/small ensemble performance:

"Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1" — Arcangelo

"Death & the Maiden" — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

"Divine Theatre — Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert" — Stile Antico

"Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann" — Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

"Martha Argerich & Friends — Live From Lugano 2016" — Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Classical instrumental solo:

"Bach: The French Suites" — Murray Perahia

"Haydn: Cello Concertos" — Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

"Levina: The Piano Concertos" — Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

"Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2" — Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

"Transcendental" - Daniil Trifonov

Classical solo vocal album:

"Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas" — Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

"Crazy Girl Crazy — Music by Gershwin, Berg & Berio" — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

"Gods & Monsters" — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

"In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music" — Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

"Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift" — Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style of Five Ensemble)

Classical compendium:

"Barbara" — Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

"Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto" — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

"Kurtág: Complete Works for Ensemble & Choir" — Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

"Les Routes de l'Esclavage" — Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

"Mademoiselle: Première Audience — Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger" — Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Contemporary classical composition:

"Danielpour: Songs of Solitude" — Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

"Higdon: Viola Concerto" — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

"Mansurian: Requiem" — Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

"Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies" — Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

"Zhou Tian: Concerto for Orchestra" — Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Music video:

" Up All Night" — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

"Makeba" — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

"The Story of O.J." — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

"Humble." — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

"1-800-273-8255" — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Music film: