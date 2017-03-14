Hamilton is set for a second national tour—beginning in 2018

Can't seem to get your hands on tickets to Tony-winning musical Hamilton, now on tour across America? Worry not! Just days after kicking off the cross-country affair, producer Jeffrey Seller announced the second leg of the traveling production starting February 2018 in Seattle.

"Beginning in 2018 more than 8000 people a night will have the opportunity to see the show somewhere in North America. Indeed, Hamilton is for everyone," said Seller in a press statement. "There has been tremendous interest in the show from markets across the country. The best way to get the show in front of as many people as possible is to form a new company to crisscross the country."

The tour will hit Portland, Salt Lake City, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas, Des Moines, Cleveland and Minneapolis.

Given the constantly sold out Broadway production and Hamilton's permanent residencies at Chicago's PrivateBank Theatre and London's Victoria Palace Theater (beginning in November), we suggest you try your very best to score tickets for the national show.