Here are 20 stunning castles you can rent out around the world right now

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday March 2 2017, 3:24pm

Ever wonder what it feels like to live like royalty? Rent out one of these awesome castles around the world for a week (or a month, or a year...) and pretend you're a king.

From a fortress in Challain-la-Potherie, France that sleep over 50 people to a massive estate in Italy's Chianti area, HomeAway just unveiled a collection of castles available for rent that will have you reconsider your current living situation. Check them out:

Saint Pölten, Austria
Price: Starting at $1,999 per night
Size: 10 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Piru, California
Price: Starting at $3,000 per night
Size: 8 bedrooms

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Arquenay, France
Price: Starting at $703 per night
Size: 6 bedrooms

 

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Challain-la-Potherie, France 
Price: Starting at $6,500 per night
Size: 11 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

La Flocellière, France 
Price: Starting at $336 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms

 

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Marmanhac, France
Price: Starting at $1,025 per night
Size: 14 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Romenay, France
Price: Starting at $789 per night 
Size: 10 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Sadirac, France 
Price: Starting at $1,035
Size: 6 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Saint-Vincent-sur-Graon, France 
Price: Starting at $782 per night
Size: 17 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Tocqueville, France
Price: Starting at $676 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms

 

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Yvetot-Bocage, France
Price: Starting at $1,777 per night
Size: 8 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Stühlingen, Germany 
Price: Starting at $58 per night
Size: 1 bedroom

Photograph: HomeAway

Unsleben, Germany
Price: Starting at $110 per night
Size: 1 bedroom

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Thurles Townparks, Ireland 
Price: Starting at $1,048 per night
Size: 9 bedrooms

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Acireale, Italy
Price: Starting at $263 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Montegabbione, Italy
Price: Starting at $249 per night
Size: 3 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Montespertoli, Italy
Price: Starting at $3,111 per night
Size: 43 bedrooms 

Photograph: HomeAway

Rindge, New Hampshire
Price: Starting at $1,317 per night
Size: 8 bedrooms 

 

 

Photograph: HomeAway

Duns, Scotland
Price: Starting at $3,097 per night
Size: 12 bedrooms

Photograph: HomeAway

Sequim, Washington
Price: Starting at $500 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms 

Photograph: HomeAway

 

 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 277 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

