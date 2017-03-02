Here are 20 stunning castles you can rent out around the world right now

Ever wonder what it feels like to live like royalty? Rent out one of these awesome castles around the world for a week (or a month, or a year...) and pretend you're a king.
From a fortress in Challain-la-Potherie, France that sleep over 50 people to a massive estate in Italy's Chianti area, HomeAway just unveiled a collection of castles available for rent that will have you reconsider your current living situation. Check them out:
Saint Pölten, Austria
Price: Starting at $1,999 per night
Size: 10 bedrooms
Piru, California
Price: Starting at $3,000 per night
Size: 8 bedrooms
Arquenay, France
Price: Starting at $703 per night
Size: 6 bedrooms
Challain-la-Potherie, France
Price: Starting at $6,500 per night
Size: 11 bedrooms
La Flocellière, France
Price: Starting at $336 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms
Marmanhac, France
Price: Starting at $1,025 per night
Size: 14 bedrooms
Romenay, France
Price: Starting at $789 per night
Size: 10 bedrooms
Sadirac, France
Price: Starting at $1,035
Size: 6 bedrooms
Saint-Vincent-sur-Graon, France
Price: Starting at $782 per night
Size: 17 bedrooms
Tocqueville, France
Price: Starting at $676 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms
Yvetot-Bocage, France
Price: Starting at $1,777 per night
Size: 8 bedrooms
Stühlingen, Germany
Price: Starting at $58 per night
Size: 1 bedroom
Unsleben, Germany
Price: Starting at $110 per night
Size: 1 bedroom
Thurles Townparks, Ireland
Price: Starting at $1,048 per night
Size: 9 bedrooms
Acireale, Italy
Price: Starting at $263 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms
Montegabbione, Italy
Price: Starting at $249 per night
Size: 3 bedrooms
Montespertoli, Italy
Price: Starting at $3,111 per night
Size: 43 bedrooms
Rindge, New Hampshire
Price: Starting at $1,317 per night
Size: 8 bedrooms
Duns, Scotland
Price: Starting at $3,097 per night
Size: 12 bedrooms
Sequim, Washington
Price: Starting at $500 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms
