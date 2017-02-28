Here are the 10 ways to participate in next month's women's strike

As previously reported, the organizers of January's Women's March on Washington are planning a general women's strike to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8.

The strike, officially called A Day Without a Woman, seeks to recognize "the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequalities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity," reads the Women's March website.

How can you be part of the movement? On the strike's official page, the organizers offer the following ways to participate:

1. Wherever it is possible, help the creation of a large women’s strike social coalition.

2. Organize or participate in local marches, demonstrations and walkouts.

3. Organize or participate in picket lines and direct actions of civil disobedience. This can also be organized in support of already existing campaigns or labor negotiations or controversies, especially if involving working women.

4. Organize a strike in your workplace. If you have a union, get your union on board; if you don’t, discuss with your coworkers what risks you are able to take and organize accordingly.

5. Organize a boycott of companies using sexism in their advertisements or approach to workers.

6. Organize a boycott of chosen local misogynists.

7. If you can, leave care and housework for the day and join your local demonstrations.

8. In case you can’t stop work, get your friends together who support the strike and wear or use the color red that day, for example, red clothes, or a red ribbon.

9. Strike from gender roles.

10. Contact the planners of the strike for more information and organizing help.

The strike will be carried out by individuals from 30 different countries who "have been marginalized and silenced by decades of neoliberalism directed towards working women, women of color, Native women, disabled women, immigrant women, Muslim women, lesbian, queer and trans women." Get your activist shoes on, America.