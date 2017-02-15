There will be a women's strike happening on International Women's Day

A post shared by Women's March (@womensmarch) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:15am PST

As previously reported, the organizers behind January's Women's March on Washington have been planning a general women's strike. Other than an Instagram post announcing their intention, no details had been revealed about the event until today. Now, we officially have a date: The strike will take place on March 8, 2017—which happens to be International Women's Day.

In an Instagram post disclosing the date, the organizers wrote: "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without a Woman." It continues: "We ask: do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do they strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression? Do they align with a sustainable environment or do they profit off destruction and steal the futures of our children?"

Although there are no further details regarding what, exactly, the day is going to look like (we'll let you know as soon as we find out!), we expect the strike to draw in women of all kinds—all united in the effort to make America an even safer and better country.