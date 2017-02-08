Here is a list of everyone performing at the Grammys this weekend

Comedian James Corden is set to host this Sunday's 59th annual Grammy Awards (February 12 at 8pm EST), which will air live on CBS. Arguably the biggest night in music, the Grammys always bring with them a collection of performances remembered for years on end (who can ever forget Alicia Keys and Jamie Foxx's tribute to Ray Charles?). This year, expect a few surprising duets, some remarkable classics and lots of good ol' awesome music. A word about tributes: Although the Recording Academy has confirmed that stand-alone performances in honor of Prince and George Michael will happen, no specific details about them will be released until the artists singing the tributes will take the stage.

Here is a list of all the musicians who will definitely (or almost definitely) be performing on Sunday:

A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson. Paak

Fun fact: the band was initially set to perform with Dave Grohl, who now will probably not be performing at all.

Adele



Remember last year's major audio issues? Adele is back to redeem herself (although she certainly needs no redeeming).

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris

Morris is up for Best New Artist and the two women's music styles couldn't be more different... which means we're very excited about this mashup.

Beyoncé

Queen Bey reigns supreme. She'll reportedly be performing following last week's pregnancy announcement. Welcome to the stage, twins!

Bruno Mars

Performing with The Time, Mars might actually pay tribute to Prince.

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban

A quintessential country duet, the two American Idol alums (the former a contestant and the latter a judge) have already collaborated on "The Fighter."

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper is the first ever artist in the history of the awards show to be nominated for a streaming-only album, which is already a huge honor—but we're personally just as pumped about his live act.

Gary Clark Jr.

This is exciting: Last year, the artist performed in honor of B.B. King. The year before, he played a tribute to Stevie Wonder (do yourself a favor and watch this right now). Will 2017 be the year he plays his own stuff?

John Legend and Cynthia Erivo

Legend and Erivo will sing during this year's In Memoriam segment.

Katy Perry

True, Perry hasn't debuted any new music since "Rise" but, according to Billboard, she is set to premiere a new song ("Chained to the Rhythm") featuring Skip Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, this Friday. Will she be singing it live on Sunday?

Kelsea Ballerini

Country star Ballerini is also up for Best New Artist.

Lady Gaga and Metallica

You read that right. The Gaga extravaganza continues. Warning: James Hetfield, the band's singer, has been sick and cancelled a show a few days ago so we imagine Gaga might actually be fronting the band.

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly

Lovato is actually a first time nominee and she will join the other artists to perform a tribute to the Bee Gees. Given the stellar reviews that she received following last year's Lionel Richie tribute, we're excited to see what's to come.

Lukas Graham

The Danish band's haunting tune "7 Years" is up for Song of the Year so get ready to sing it all night long.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk

The artists collaborated on "Starboy" and "Feel it Coming," so expect to hear the tracks on Sunday. Fun facts: The Weeknd is not nominated at all this year and Daft Punk will be performing live for the first time in three years.

William Bell

Bell is nominated for his first ever Grammys (Best Americana Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance). He's 77.