How to best catch the solar eclipse—no matter where you live

On August 21, a solar eclipse will be taking over the entire world. In America, folks within a 70-mile band that stretches from Oregon to South Carolina will witness a total solar eclipse (check out this map by NASA to see if you fall along the path). The rest of North America will still be treated to a partial solar eclipse.

A rare event that happens only every 99 years, you'll obviously want to maximize your chances of seeing it in its purest form. To that intent, here are some tips you should follow:

1. Get yourself a pair of eclipse glasses! Libraries and Warby Parker locations all across the country are giving out free pairs—which you should definitely get your hands on to protect your eyes from the sun's damaging rays of ultraviolet light.

2. Don't even think of using your regular sunglasses. Those won't protect your eyes.

3. Find an open space for proper view. The clearer the sky, the better your chance of witnessing the eclipse in its totality.

4. Check out your surroundings as a few things will happen during the eclipse: The temperature will drop, plants with flowers that open up during the day might start to fold up and flashes of light may appear along the circumference of the moon—these are known as Baily's Beads.

5. Sit back on your couch, relax... and check out the entire shindig on NASA's live stream.