JetBlue is hiring pilots that have never flown planes

Courtesy of JetBlue's Pilot Gateway Select Program, high school graduates (and GED holders) that are at least 23 years old and legally eligible to work in the United States can now officially become commercial pilots.

Offering the program for the second year in a row, the airline company will select 24 candidates to enroll in the four-year training that will turn them into pilots for commercial aircrafts—no previous experience necessary.

The curriculum will potentially kick off in early 2018, beginning with classroom instruction followed by flight simulators and, eventually, 1,500 hours of flying experience. According to PayScale.com, commercial pilots earn an average salary of $65,770—making the $125,000 program price tag seem like a deal.

You have until September 30 to submit your application and, given last year's massive amount of respondents (1,500 applications for the 24 spots in a single week), we suggest you act quickly!