Lady Gaga will appear on the season premiere of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By David Goldberg Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 2:45pm

Since Election Day, Lady Gaga has been on a solo mission to make life on earth bearable for humans with emotions. First, she took a truck to Trump Tower on the morning of November 9 with a “love trumps hate” banner in hand. Then, she annihilated the Super Bowl with a spectacularly queer halftime show. After announcing a world tour in support of her latest album Joanne on Monday, the eternal pop icon dropped a new tease…

That's right. After years, the prayers of Drag Race fanatics have been answered: Lady Gaga will appear on the first episode of season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race. See those crying drag queens? They cry for us all.

It's a moment many of us have waited for since Ru showed up for a duet to "Fashion" during Lady Gaga & the Muppets Holiday Spectacular in 2013:

 

The new season of the show premieres in March and the expectations are high. After a stellar season eight (which featured a top four consisting entirely of queens of color) and a riveting All-Stars 2—let alone a new political world order that leaves many enthusiasts of camp, culture and queerness worrying for their futures—fans of Drag Race are hoping for a new season of lip-syncs and glam community to sustain them. And with Gaga kicking things off, it looks like we finally have something to look forward to.

Staff writer
By David Goldberg 2 Posts

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @comicbooklad_.

For any feedback or for more information email

