Lady Gaga will appear on the season premiere of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Since Election Day, Lady Gaga has been on a solo mission to make life on earth bearable for humans with emotions. First, she took a truck to Trump Tower on the morning of November 9 with a “love trumps hate” banner in hand. Then, she annihilated the Super Bowl with a spectacularly queer halftime show. After announcing a world tour in support of her latest album Joanne on Monday, the eternal pop icon dropped a new tease…

That's right. After years, the prayers of Drag Race fanatics have been answered: Lady Gaga will appear on the first episode of season nine of RuPaul's Drag Race. See those crying drag queens? They cry for us all.

It's a moment many of us have waited for since Ru showed up for a duet to "Fashion" during Lady Gaga & the Muppets Holiday Spectacular in 2013:

The new season of the show premieres in March and the expectations are high. After a stellar season eight (which featured a top four consisting entirely of queens of color) and a riveting All-Stars 2—let alone a new political world order that leaves many enthusiasts of camp, culture and queerness worrying for their futures—fans of Drag Race are hoping for a new season of lip-syncs and glam community to sustain them. And with Gaga kicking things off, it looks like we finally have something to look forward to.