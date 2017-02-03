The 4 things you should know about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show

This Sunday, the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will face off during the Super Bowl but, if you're anything like us, you're probably most excited about the event's annual halftime show—especially since the always entertaining Lady Gaga will be taking the stage this year.

In a teaser video released earlier this week, the artist revealed that she has "been planning this since I was 4" and that her longtime choreographer Richard Jackson has been working with her dancers for months to get ready for the spectacle.

What should we expect from the perennially entertaining Gaga? Here's what we already know about her much anticipated performance (and find everything else you should know about the sports event of the year right here):

1. Gaga will likely be making a political statement while on stage

During an official press conference, Gaga touched upon the influence that the political climate has had in all her recent endeavors—and how that will likely be the case this weekend as well: "The only statements I'll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I've been consistently making throughout my career," she said. "I believe in a passion for inclusion, the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country, one of love and compassion and kindness."

2. The show will run about 13 minutes

On average, past halftime shows have included seven to nine songs. Without revealing which specific songs she'll be performing, the artist said: "We went through my whole career and chose songs that I hope both the football fans and the people tuning in for the halftime show will enjoy."

3. You'll want to look up when the performance starts

The pop star has confirmed that she'll be be performing while suspended form the retractable roof of Houston's NRG Stadium—following a suggestion by her little sister Natali.

4. Special guests might make musical cameos

No word on whether Gaga will be joined by musical guests but the NFL announced that Tony Bennett will wish his former collaborator (they recorded an album together in 2014) the best of luck during a 10-second introduction to the performance.