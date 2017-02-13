Metallica just announced their WorldWired 2017 North American tour

Not that there was ever any doubt, but following last night's microphone malfunction during the 59th Grammy Awards, a glitch that they maneuvered around with great dexterity while performing with Lady Gaga, Metallica proved once again to be the reigning kings of rock. And now, they're going on tour.

The band will embark on a 2017 WorldWired tour in support of their 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct. Kicking off in Mexico and then heading to South America before landing in Baltimore in May, the shows will feature three different opening acts during different legs of the tour: Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10am EST. Check out all the tour dates below:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD at M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY at The New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH at Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 – St. Louis, MO at Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO at Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX at Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI at Comercia Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC at Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB at Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ at University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC at BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB at Commonwealth Stadium