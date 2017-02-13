Metallica just announced their WorldWired 2017 North American tour

Not that there was ever any doubt, but following last night's microphone malfunction during the 59th Grammy Awards, a glitch that they maneuvered around with great dexterity while performing with Lady Gaga, Metallica proved once again to be the reigning kings of rock. And now, they're going on tour.
The band will embark on a 2017 WorldWired tour in support of their 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct. Kicking off in Mexico and then heading to South America before landing in Baltimore in May, the shows will feature three different opening acts during different legs of the tour: Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10am EST. Check out all the tour dates below:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD at M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY at The New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA at Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH at Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 – St. Louis, MO at Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO at Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX at Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX at AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI at Comercia Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC at Festival D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB at Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA at Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ at University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC at BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB at Commonwealth Stadium
