Move over, Unicorn Frap: the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino from Starbucks is dethroning you

Couldn't get your hands on the super sweet, incredibly colorful and undoubtedly fattening Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks last month? Worry not, as the drink's successor is officially here: the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

The chain's latest gimmick of a drink (whatever happened to a hot cup of black coffee, no milk, no sugar?) is made with cocoa, whipped cream and is "infused" with mint sugar crystals before being doused with even more whipped cream and a "dusting of dark cocoa." Talk about a sugar coma.

And because staying informed is the key to a worthy life, you should probably know that a grande cup of Mint Mocha Frappuccino boast 52 grams of sugar, 25 grams of fat and, drum roll, 470 calories.

“We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” said Jennica Robinson, of the Starbucks beverage development team, in a statement. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

But what really seems to have spurred the creation of yet-another high-calorie concoction that masks itself as a suitable way to satisfy one's caffeine fix is social media. According to Starbucks' news release, the drink "taps into the dark food trend popular in social media, such as black macarons and charcoal ice cream." In other words, get ready for your Instagram feed to get very, very dark.