Oscars 2017: Here is the full list of winners

From effortless political commentary to goody bags descending from the ceiling and lots of Meryl Streep, tonight's Oscars followed the year's overall awards show trends (except for a rare nod to the 21st century: an entire segment dedicated to mean tweets directed to celebrities). From an expected Damien Chazelle win to a just-as-predicted Emma Stone victory, here is the complete list of winners:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
La La Land
WINNER: Moonlight
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Original Screenplay
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, The Lobster
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
WINNER: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Best Adapted Screenplay
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
August Wilson, Fences
Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Luke Davies, Lion
WINNER: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Editing
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Cinematography
Arrival
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
WINNER: La La Land
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
Passengers
WINNER: La La Land
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge
Best Sound Editing
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
WINNER: Arrival
Best Costume Design
Allied
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
WINNER: Fantastic Beasts
Best Original Score
Jackie
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
WINNER: La La Land
Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream”), La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
WINNER: The Salesman (Iran)
Best Documentary
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
13TH
WINNER: O.J.: Made in America
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
WINNER: Zootopia
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
WINNER: The Jungle Book
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
WINNER: Suicide Squad
Best Live Action Short
"Ennemis Intérieurs"
"La Femme et le TGV"
"Silent Nights"
"Timecode"
WINNER: "Sing"
Best Animated Short
"Blind Vaysha"
"Borrowed Time"
"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"
"Pearl"
WINNER: "Piper"
Best Documentary Short
"Extremis"
"4.1 Miles"
"Joe’s Violin"
