Oscars 2017: Here is the full list of winners

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Sunday February 26 2017, 10:30pm

From effortless political commentary to goody bags descending from the ceiling and lots of Meryl Streep, tonight's Oscars followed the year's overall awards show trends (except for a rare nod to the 21st century: an entire segment dedicated to mean tweets directed to celebrities). From an expected Damien Chazelle win to a just-as-predicted Emma Stone victory, here is the complete list of winners: 

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

La La Land

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences 

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight 

Best Supporting Actress

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences 

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, The Lobster

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women 

WINNER: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion

WINNER: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Editing

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge 

Best Cinematography

Arrival

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

WINNER: La La Land

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

Passengers

WINNER: La La Land 

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

Best Sound Editing

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

WINNER: Arrival 

Best Costume Design

Allied

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts

Best Original Score

Jackie

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

WINNER: La La Land

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream”), La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

WINNER: The Salesman (Iran)

Best Documentary

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

13TH

WINNER: O.J.: Made in America 

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad

Best Live Action Short

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Timecode"

WINNER: "Sing" 

Best Animated Short

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

WINNER: "Piper"

Best Documentary Short

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe’s Violin"

 

