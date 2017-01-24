Oscars 2017: The full list of nominees (plus some snubs and surprises!)

This morning at 5:18am Pacific Time (as is their bizarrely early tradition), the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the upcoming 2017 Oscars. As was widely expected, the musical La La Land dominated the field, but by how much is impressive: a whopping 14 nominations, tying the all-time record for a single movie with All About Eve and Titanic.
Here's a complete list of the nominees, with a few snubs and surprises below it:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Original Screenplay
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
August Wilson, Fences
Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Luke Davies, Lion
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Original Song
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream”), La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine (Denmark)
A Man Called Ove (Sweden)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tanna (Australia)
Toni Erdmann (Germany)
Best Documentary
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13TH
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Live Action Short
"Ennemis Intérieurs"
"La Femme et le TGV"
"Silent Nights"
"Sing"
"Timecode"
Best Animated Short
"Blind Vaysha"
"Borrowed Time"
"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"
"Pearl"
"Piper"
Best Documentary Short
"Extremis"
"4.1 Miles"
"Joe’s Violin"
"Watani: My Homeland"
"The White Helmets"
Snubs and surprises:
* No nomination for Amy Adams in Arrival
* The crazy Deadpool-as-Best-Picture campaign is officially over: no dice.
* Mel Gibson is officially rehabilitated, at least in the industry's eyes: Hacksaw Ridge got nominations for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actor
* #OscarsSoWhite? A thing of the past, let's hope: Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Loving and Fences all made impressive showings.
