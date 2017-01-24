Oscars 2017: The full list of nominees (plus some snubs and surprises!)

This morning at 5:18am Pacific Time (as is their bizarrely early tradition), the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the upcoming 2017 Oscars. As was widely expected, the musical La La Land dominated the field, but by how much is impressive: a whopping 14 nominations, tying the all-time record for a single movie with All About Eve and Titanic.

Here's a complete list of the nominees, with a few snubs and surprises below it:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream”), La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best Documentary

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13TH

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Live Action Short

"Ennemis Intérieurs"

"La Femme et le TGV"

"Silent Nights"

"Sing"

"Timecode"

Best Animated Short

"Blind Vaysha"

"Borrowed Time"

"Pear Cider and Cigarettes"

"Pearl"

"Piper"

Best Documentary Short

"Extremis"

"4.1 Miles"

"Joe’s Violin"

"Watani: My Homeland"

"The White Helmets"

Snubs and surprises:

* No nomination for Amy Adams in Arrival

* The crazy Deadpool-as-Best-Picture campaign is officially over: no dice.

* Mel Gibson is officially rehabilitated, at least in the industry's eyes: Hacksaw Ridge got nominations for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actor

* #OscarsSoWhite? A thing of the past, let's hope: Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Loving and Fences all made impressive showings.