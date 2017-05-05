Starbucks is selling half-priced Frappuccinos starting today

Get ready for your local Starbucks to get even more crowded than usual: the chain's annual frappuccino happy hour deal kicks off today.

Through May 14, customers can snag one of the chain's super sweet, sugar-loaded and very colorful signature frappuccinos for half off daily between 3 and 6pm.

In addition to the chain's classic flavors, the deal includes the recently introduced Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino and the S'mores Frappuccino, which is returning by popular demand.

What excites us even more than the promotion is the various baristas' reaction to the craziness that accompanies the happy hour as sugar addicts around the country rush to take advantage of the deal. Exhibit A: A blog post on Starbucks blog Barista Life posted by employee Haley Hinds in 2016 titled: "A Barista's Worst Nightmare: Frappuccino Happy Hour."

"It begins with a few crowds coming and going but now it’s just everyone at once. My position…window support on drive-thru," reads the post. "Ding! Ding! Ding! I can still hear the never ending Dinging in my head. 'Welcome to Starbucks! What can I get for you today?' 'Can I have a decaf grandi double chocolatey chippy frapp-ay.' At this point, I even question if I should inform her that she is not only pronouncing the terms wrong but is really ordering a java chip frappuccino if she wants coffee."

Hinds isn't the only one with a funny take on the annual ritual. Take a look at some Twitter reactions to the start of the annual happy hour season (note: the Frappuccino has its own official, verified Twitter account):

