The 10 most meaningful moments from last night's SAG Awards

Although Winona Ryder certainly stole the show at last night's Screen Actors Guild Awards (here is why), the annual show featured a whole lot of more important moments that mirrored the country's current relationship with all things political. From emotional acceptance speeches to confident calls for action, here are the most significant, meaningful and memorable moments from last night's awards show:
1. David Harbour of Stranger Things vowing to "repel bullies, shelter freaks and outcasts."
2. Moonlight's Mahershala Ali's tearful acceptance speech.
3. The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helber and Jocelyn Towne wearing pro-refugee signs on the red carpet.
4. John Krasinski's ode to his two daughters—and all women.
5. Ashton Kutcher talking about "my America" during his opening monologue and then continuing the conversation on his Twitter.
6. Taraji P. Henson reminding us that "love wins every time."
7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus discussing the recent ban on immigrants.
8. Viola Davis praising "the average man."
9. Kerry Washington wearing a safety pin in solidarity with those fighting for the safety of Americans.
10. The American Civil Liberties Union thanking Sarah Paulson for her acceptance speech shout-out.
Thank you for the ACLU shout-out, @MsSarahPaulson ! Let's connect soon. We love you. #sagawards— ACLU National (@ACLU) January 30, 2017
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest